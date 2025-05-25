Ben Long celebrates a goal during the match between Euro-Yroke and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's new level of maturity was tested on Sunday, but ultimately prevailed, with a grinding 19-point win over Euro-Yroke at Marvel Stadium.

The Suns looked slick in jumping to a 29-point lead at half-time, but had to withstand a desperate Saints outfit before easing home with a strong final term to win 12.8 (80) to 8.13 (61).

The victory pushes them back to third place on the ladder, with a game in hand, ahead of hosting Fremantle at People First Stadium next Saturday.

The win could have come at a cost though, with star young defender Mac Andrew being helped off the field by trainers in the dying minutes with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

With Andrew's backline teammates holding up well all afternoon, the Suns were just polished enough to keep the Saints at arms length most of the contest.

Skipper Noah Anderson (36 disposals, 11 clearances) led from the front with a never-stop, four-quarter performance, while Touk Miller (30 and a goal) was also instrumental in the win.

Ben Long kicked three goals against his former club, while Ben Ainsworth and Ben King, who didn't have a kick through three quarters, were the other multiple goalkickers.

Gold Coast put a gap in the match with a powerful five-goal second term, with excellent connection between its midfield and forward line.

With Long proving a headache, kicking all of his goals before the main break, the Suns got out to a big lead. Their precise set-shot goalkicking – including many from long range – proved decisive.

Although the Saints had the better of the third quarter, they couldn't capitalise where it counted.

Regularly winning the ball back in centre field, the Saints could kick just 1.6 for the term to nibble the lead back to 19 points by the final change.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera finished with a career-high 36 disposals and a goal, while Jack Steele (33) had the better of his battle with Matt Rowell. Cal Wilkie was magnificent on King, while Cooper Sharman (three goals) and Mitch Owens (two) were dangerous in attack.

When the Saints had momentum, they were too often wasteful with ball in hand and never had the Suns under genuine scoreboard pressure.

Suns get closer to those maiden finals

With the club's history of late season fadeouts, nothing is assured, but Gold Coast's eight win of the season all-but locks them into a maiden finals appearance. With 13 matches left, they probably need to win five, and should realistically be setting their sights much higher. Not only are they winning matches, but the Suns are now showing a trustworthy brand of football that has stacked up against all opponents in all conditions through 10 matches to date.

Long's strong day against his former club

Ben Long is enjoying a wonderful 2025 and it continued against his former club. Entering the match with 19 goals from eight appearances, Long booted another three at Marvel Stadium, using his quick burst on the lead to head his opponent numerous times. Not only was Long an aerial threat – often bringing high balls to ground – he was also a difficult match-up at ground level. In a low-scoring contest, his contribution was priceless.

Quiet day for Coleman contenders

Entering the round Ben King (29 goals) and Jack Higgins (28) led the Coleman Medal race, but gee did they have tough days. By the time the teams ran out for the final game of the round, Jeremy Cameron (33) and Jesse Hogan (30) had passed them. After not having a kick for three quarters, King sprung to life in the final term, kicking two crucial goals, while Higgins barely got near it either, restricted to just six goalless disposals in an unusually quiet outing.

EURO-YROKE 1.2 4.4 5.10 8.13 (61)

GOLD COAST 4.2 9.3 9.5 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Euro-Yroke: Sharman 3, Owens 2, Wanganeen-Milera, Steele, Sinclair

Gold Coast: Long 3, Ainsworth 2, King 2, Walter, Miller, Jeffrey, Holman, Clohesy

BEST

Euro-Yroke: Wanganeen-Milera, Owens, Wilkie, Sharman, Sinclair, Steele

Gold Coast: Anderson, Miller, Jeffrey, Collins, Powell, Witts

INJURIES

Euro-Yroke: Nil

Gold Coast: Andrew (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Euro-Yroke: Hugh Boxshall (replaced Darcy Wilson in the third quarter)

Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas (replaced Ethan Read in the third quarter)

Crowd: 13,486 at Marvel Stadium