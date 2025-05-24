Scans have revealed the extent of Kyle Langford and Zach Reid's injuries

Kyle Langford is seen injured during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has confirmed young defender Zach Reid and forward Kyle Langford will spend time on the sidelines after scans confirmed strains for the important pair.

The duo failed to finish Friday night's 23-point win over Richmond, with Langford suffering a quad strain while the injury-prone Reid has suffered a hamstring injury.

There has been no timeline set for either players' return at this stage.

It deepens an already severe injury crisis for the Bombers, who have an overflowing list that includes rucks Sam Draper (Achilles) and Nick Bryan (knee), key forward Tom Edwards (knee), key back Lewis Hayes (knee), the injury-prone Harrison Jones (ankle) and important defender Jordan Ridley (hamstring).

Before scans confirmed the extent of the injury, Essendon coach Brad Scott had remained optimistic in his post-match press conference on Friday night, saying Reid's exit from the game was more precautionary.

Zach Reid is seen on the bench during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Zach Reid, we're not even sure it's an injury. But when the medical staff says 'Reidy can almost sense something with his hamstring, he feels something', we just have no choice at this stage of his career with his injury history, we just took him off and ruled him out," Scott said post-match

"Probably the same with Langford in the case of scans, but when you feel your quad kicking, especially kicking from outside 50, it's hard to believe he doesn't have a quad strain. More optimistic with Reid, but concern for Langford."