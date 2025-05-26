Stephen Coniglio insists any talk he's not up to the rigours of the AFL is premature

Stephen Coniglio in action during Greater Western Sydney's training session on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THERE is no hiding Stephen Coniglio's frustration over his injury turmoil, with what was meant to be a one-week injury likely to turn into three months out of the game.

But the Greater Western Sydney star is adamant any concerns over his career are short sighted and that his love of footy will see him return to his best.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since being a late omission for the round four win over West Coast with what seemed to him and the Giants doctors like glute soreness.

It's since been revealed the pain through that area has been caused by nerve damage that he can't shake and has led to a prolonged absence, with another three weeks out expected.

"I thought it would settle overnight but as it's gone on, it moved from my glute down my hamstring. We've done a lot of work to try and figure it out, hopefully I'm onto something at the moment," Coniglio said.

"It's incredibly frustrating. I missed a lot of games last year and wanted to contribute again. I thought I'd miss a couple of days and it's been seven games now. But you put things into perspective and try and get right for a big second half of the season.

"The rest of my body is feeling great. I've never had this in my life. I'm over 30 now so some people are pointing to that, but I'm feeling 24/25 again after not playing much in the last year."

After a superb 2023 campaign that was integral to GWS' run to the preliminary final, Coniglio has managed just 18 games in the near season-and-a-half since.

Stephen Coniglio kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Out of contract next year, that brutal injury run has posed questions over whether his body is starting to battle with the rigours of AFL football.

He is unwavering in his belief though that any concerns over his future are premature.

"Last year, dealing with two operations gave me some mental perspective on how lucky I am to play this great game," he said.

"I'm very confident in my own ability that I'll be back playing my best footy soon. I love the game too much, I love playing too much.

"The last ten days with different treatments I've been doing, I'm very optimistic (a return is) going to be sooner rather than later."

Along with Josh Kelly, Finn Callaghan and Brent Daniels, Coniglio was one of four star midfield operators missing from the Giants team that still managed to beat Carlton away on Saturday.

With Toby Greene returning to the engine room and Lachie Whitfield shifting to a more advanced role, the Giants were able to make up for their absences and provide another big win on the road to keep them in the top eight.

"Being around a long time, the Fremantle (loss) should never happened. So you go in with so much confidence of getting a response," he said.

"Toby's 250th (so) guys walk in a little bit taller and want to perform for him. Carlton have had an indifferent year as well, but I just had a feeling it was going to be a special day for the club."

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants may be boosted by the return of Kelly for the home clash with lowly Richmond on Saturday if he can prove his fitness later in the week.

The Engie Stadium encounter will be the Giants cultural heritage game for 2025, which will include a range of pre-game performances and food options.

"We're trying to win games of football, but we're also trying to build the club. Not just getting players with a multicultural background but also engaging with fans from a multicultural background," he said.

"There's no better place than western Sydney to showcase that."