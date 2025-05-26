The first of the bye rounds are here and The Traders help you with your three trades

Harry Sheezel is tackled by Ben Hobbs during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs are taking a break for round 12 and that means quite a few popular players will be missing from AFL Fantasy teams.

Kangaroos star Harry Sheezel is the most owned player with a bye in Fantasy Classic and some coaches are considering a trade following his move forward. The Traders don't like the move as they discuss who can be traded on their bye.

Bye round trading strategy is analysed in what is considered the hardest round for trading across the mid-season byes.

One move that is an easy one is Angus Clarke. Essendon's debutant scored 98 and is the most traded in player so far this week. Moving the injured Zach Reid or Luke Trainor will pocket plenty of cash as you set yourself up for some big moves over the bye rounds.

Roy pops Connor Rozee into the back six of his Rollin' 22 following the dual-position player additions this week.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round 12.

Episode guide

0:45 - Calvin top scored again with 2415.

2:50 - Nic Martin as Roy's VC scoring 166 was the top score of the year.

7:10 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

8:30 - News of the week featuring Zach Reid's hamstring injury.

13:00 - Magoos news.

15:40 - New dual-position players headlined by Connor Rozee.

19:00 - Bye round rules and strategy.

23:00 - How many 'proper players' do The Traders have this week?

24:00 - Bailey Smith could be an availability issue this week.

29:00 - The must-trade in player is Angus Clarke.

35:45 - Is Tom Stewart a trade target?

38:15 - Could you look at Sam Berry as a cheap midfield option?

43:55 - Most traded in players and The Traders' early moves.

Questions from social media

52:30 - Tom Green v Zach Merrett.

56:10 - Roy has Chad Warner as a top trade target.

