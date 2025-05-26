Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HOPEFULLY you jumped on my No.1 trade target last week, Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1,067,000), after he showed Richmond no mercy with a whopping 166 which included a fourth quarter, quarter pounder with 69.

His mate Zach Merrett (MID, $1,007,000) wasn't far behind, also enjoying a pounder in the last with plenty of kick to kick for a score of 149.

Big Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,223,000) is like a fine wine. He became the highest scoring player this year on the back of another dominant performance that included 35 hitouts, nine tackles and a goal for 140, while Crows skipper Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,109,000) backed up last week's 138 with a stat-stuffing 139 from 27 disposals, six marks, nine tackles and two goals.

The byes are upon us! That means we play 'best 18', so wouldn't need to take the scores from the likes of Luke Trainor (DEF, $570,000) and his 21 and Cooper Simpson (FWD, $321,000) for his injured zero.

Strategically, it's a tough week of trades because we are trading in players that will miss a game in the coming weeks, so aim to keep a nice balance in order to avoid a headache in the coming weeks.

MOST TRADED IN

Angus Clarke (DEF, $291,000)

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1,067,000)

Will Hayes (MID/FWD, $253,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,007,000)

Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $929,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Zach Reid (DEF, $749,000)

Luke Trainor (DEF, $570,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $780,000)

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $560,000)

Riley Bice (DEF, $645,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $491,000) +$74,000

Kane McAuliffe (MID, $521,000) +$69,000

Angus Clarke (DEF, $291,000) +$61,000

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1.07M) +$60,000

Sam Banks (MID/DEF, $710,000) +$59,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Zac Fisher (DEF, $679,000) -$88,000

George Hewett (MID, $927,000) -$71,000

Lachie Bramble (DEF, $588,000) -$64,000

Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $607,000) -$58,000

Zak Butters (MID, $966,000) -$56,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Angus Clarke (DEF, $291,000) -23

Edward Allan (MID, $416,000) -2

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $491,000) 1

Kane McAuliffe (MID, $521,000) 3

Campbell Gray (DEF/FWD, $264,000) 5

Angus Clarke celebrates a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000) 150

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,068,000) 149

George Hewett (MID, $927,000) 148

Zak Butters (MID, $966,000) 145

Zac Fisher (DEF, $679,000) 136

STOCKS UP

Chad Warner (FWD/MID, $929,000)

The 24-year-old Swan is in great form with scores of 116 and 112 in his last two. He has a BE of 78 to justify his bargain status leading into this week's game against the Crows before a mouth-watering fixture with the Tigers prior to the bye.

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $916,000)

It has been a rollercoaster season for the running machine but with two 117-plus scores in his last three outings and a BE of 78, he is ripe for the picking. There should be plenty of instant reward against the Eagles this week before heading back home against the Suns and we know he loves it at the Cattery.

Max Holmes kicks a goal during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gryan Miers (FWD, $831,000)

Forever disrespected in Fantasy circles, the 26-year-old has been a mark of consistency with six 90-plus scores this year from his nine outings which includes an injured 43. It is that injury that has left us with a bargain option with scores of 99, 94 and 106 in his last three while carrying a BE of just 68.

Angus Sheldrick (MID, $498,000)

The vest favourite didn't manage to reach 50 per cent TOG in his first six games this year but that has changed the last two weeks, recording 60 and 71 per cent which has resulted in two impressive scores of 83 and 86. He has a BE of just 11 and is an alternative way to generate some cash.

Angus Clarke (DEF, $291,000)

Job security can be hard to find in a rookie but after a great debut and a growing injury list at the Bombers, Clarke will be there for the long haul. He managed 16 disposals, eight marks and three goals against the lowly Tigers for 98. It leaves him with a BE of -23.

STOCKS DOWN

Zach Reid (DEF, $749,000)

The 23-year-old was in the middle of a fantastic breakout when injury once again struck. He has averaged 75 for the season, but turned it up a notch of late, leading up to straining his hamstring after scoring 67 from 58 per cent TOG. Unfortunately, he will need to be traded, but at least he made an impressive $519k.

Zach Reid is seen on the bench during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Trainor (DEF, $570,000)

What a ridiculous move it was to shift the rookie out of the backline. He never looked comfortable and managed just eight disposals which leaves him with a BE of 85. Doesn't seem right to trade out a potential green dot, but he will leak money, so can go. Bizarre coaching, especially with Noah Balta out.

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $560,000)

After a great score of 81 in round 10, unfortunately the young star went down with injury on a season-low 21. He has increased a handy $220k after averaging a solid 59 for the season and will need to be moved on to navigate the byes.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $780,000)

The Roos recruit got plenty of the ball on the weekend following Harry Sheezel's move up the ground which resulted in his best score in six weeks with 94 from 30 disposals. It leaves him with a BE of 82, so there is no problem holding him, but he is the most popular of the 'trade out' premiums on the bye.

Caleb Daniel kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Finn O'Sullivan (MID/DEF, $409,000)

The highly touted Roo has played 10 games for the season while averaging 43. He scored a season-high 55 on the weekend from 13 disposals and four marks which added $13k to his yearly earnings which sits at $72k. He has a BE of just 34, but it's been a slow burn so he can be moved on if required for team structure.

