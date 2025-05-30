Follow all the action from the clash between the Magpies and Hawks

HIGH-FLYING Collingwood takes on Hawthorn in a blockbuster clash at the MCG on Friday night.

The Magpies have charged into premiership favouritism after winning nine of their first 11 games of the season.

That includes three straight wins, including surging past North Melbourne last week.

The Hawks have been up and down and are 7-4 after back-to-back losses to Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Collingwood has brought back skipper Darcy Moore, veterans Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom, and small forwards Bobby Hill and Lachie Schultz for the MCG blockbuster, with defender Brayden Maynard (foot) out injured and Mason Cox, Will Hayes, Oleg Markov and Wil Parker all omitted.

Hawthorn has replaced Cam Mackenzie with Jarman Impey.