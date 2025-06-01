Follow all the action from Sunday's round 12 games

Jake Bowey is tackled by Marcus Windhager during the match between Melbourne and St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2025 . Picture: AFL Photos

IN-FORM Melbourne takes on St Kilda in Alice Springs in the first of two games on Sunday.

The Demons are in good form, improving to 5-6 after starting the season with five straight losses.

DEMONS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

They will fancy their chances of adding another win to their tally when they meet the Saints at TIO Traeger Park.

Beaten by Gold Coast last week, the defeat was the Saints' third straight as they fell to 4-7.

Jack Viney will miss again under concussion protocols, with the Demons naming Bailey Laurie in place of the injured Charlie Spargo.

For the Saints, veteran goalsneak Dan Butler returns alongside Jack Carroll, with Darcy Wilson and Liam O'Connell dropped.

Melbourne v St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Bailey Laurie

St Kilda: Jack Carroll

Learn More 02:06

In the final game of the round, West Coast will host Geelong at Optus Stadium.

After a solid performance for a half against Adelaide last week, the Eagles – who are now 1-10 – were blown away by the Crows.

EAGLES v CATS Follow it LIVE

The Cats have entrenched themselves in the top eight after an impressive victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Now at 7-4, Geelong can bolster its finals chances even further with a win in Perth.

The Eagles have recalled Bo Allan, Archer Reid and Jack Williams, with Jake Waterman (shoulder), Bailey Williams (managed) and Tom Gross (omitted) out.

There is just one change for the Cats with youngster Connor O'Sullivan back in place of Jed Bews.