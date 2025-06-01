Dan Butler celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST what they needed.

St Kilda has kept its season alive by winning in the Northern Territory for the first time ever, led by the Saints' Indigenous players in the 28-point win at TIO Traeger Park on Sunday.

Melbourne had far more scoring shots in Alice Springs but didn't lead at any change, after St Kilda kicked six unanswered goals in the first quarter to put them on a path to the 14.7 (91) to 7.21 (63) upset win in the Red Centre.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera provided yet another reminder of how important his signature is to St Kilda's future, returning from a Head Injury Assessment in the second quarter to produce a stunning second half performance to lead the Saints to a memorable victory.

The out-of-contract half-back should be in the All-Australian team at half-back at the halfway point of the year, finishing with 29 disposals – 27 kicks – and 795m gained in another dazzling display that shows why he is one of the most exciting players in the country.

Ross Lyon handed Marcus Windhager one of the toughest tasks in the football right now – stopping Kysaiah Pickett – and the St Kilda Next Generation Academy product nailed the brief, not only restricting the red-hot Demon to 12 touches, but finishing with 28 touches and five clearances in a disciplined outing that highlighted the Saints' performance as much as Wanganeen-Milera's dare and dash out of defence.

Isaac Keeler slotted three important goals on a day where the Demons didn't take their chances in front of goal, while veteran Bradley Hill also made a decent contribution to help the Saints beat Melbourne for the first time since round 19, 2019.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:54 Goodwin post-match, R12: 'There is no doubt it is contagious ... it's frustrating' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 12’s match against St Kilda

07:15 Lyon post-match, R12: 'We worked hard on it and I thought we executed it today' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 12’s match against Melbourne

08:08 Highlights: Melbourne v St Kilda The Demons and Saints clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:25 King Keeler meets the moment to slot sealer Isaac Keeler takes a brilliant grab over Max Gawn before kicking truly to ice a fantastic victory for the Saints

00:34 Petracca punches it home with ease Christian Petracca shows his class with a superb finish from beyond the arc

00:33 Butler snags two quickfire sizzlers on return Dan Butler continues his hot start in his comeback game to bring his tally to three goals in the first half

00:33 Wanganeen-Milera leaves field for assessment after crunching hit Aidan Johnson may have a case to answer following this brutal bump on Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

00:20 Turner shows his 'Alice springs' with MOTY contender Daniel Turner gets a terrific sit and grab in the first term to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

00:37 Keeler can't be stopped as Saints march on Isaac Keeler gets on the end of some frenetic St Kilda pressure as he continues a dominant first quarter

00:50 Pickett brain fade sees Saints surge in a flash Max Hall finishes off a brilliant transition play after Kysaiah Pickett’s rare mishap in front of goal

Vice-captain Cal Wilkie dictated terms down back, helping St Kilda cope with Melbourne winning the inside 50 count by 17, with the 2024 All-Australian key defender amassing a career-high 31 disposals, 15 marks, 11 intercepts and nine rebound 50s in a masterclass in defence.

St Kilda arrived in Alice Springs on the back of three straight losses – and with only one win since round four – and started like a team with that form line. But the Saints quickly clicked, kicking six consecutive goals in 14 minutes.

Melbourne was stunned. They looked like the team that got smashed by 92 points in this fixture last year, not the team that had won five of its past six games to be back in finals contention.

Max Hall kicked the first – and the last of that sequence – after St Kilda went coast to coast, just when Pickett appeared to have snapped Melbourne's second goal only for Bradley Hill to intercept on the line and swiftly turn defence into attack.

Keeler has been thrown around in his first five games, but started in attack on Steven May and outworked him early, kicking two first-quarter goals to provide a target inside a forward line still without Max King.

Hunter Clark ensured St Kilda kept its foot down early in the second quarter by kicking the first goal, moments after being controversially penalised for a bump on Trent Rivers.

But Melbourne responded, kicking four goals, including two from Christian Petracca when they needed someone to stand up.

Wanganeen-Milera was forced off the ground for 15 minutes for a head injury assessment after a bump by Aidan Johnson that will come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer.

Dan Butler kicked two of his three first-half goals in four minutes. Scoring dried up early in the third quarter. It was scrappy, with Keeler dropping a mark in the goal square that bobbled through. It took 14 minutes for Hill to kick the first goal of the second half, but Melbourne kept peppering the goals, with Harry Petty paid a free kick for holding the ball on Mason Wood in the pocket before reducing the margin to two goals.

Wanganeen-Milera was at his exquisite best by foot in the third quarter, swerving through traffic and drilling the ball with penetration, which resulted in a goal late that extended the margin to 17 points at the final break.

Melbourne took two marks inside 50 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, but Daniel Turner, who was moved forward at three-quarter time, and Jake Melksham missed both chances.

St Kilda swept forward and Mitch Owens made the Demons pay by converting their first chance of the quarter. It was the tale of the game. St Kilda converted its chances; Melbourne didn't.

Simon Goodwin was left frustrated after the Demons finished the game with nine consecutive behinds, including 0.8 in the final quarter, stalling the momentum they've built over the past six weeks.

Now the Saints still have a pulse in 2025.

More injury headaches for young star

Jack Carroll's first appearance for St Kilda started earlier than planned after Ross Lyon picked him as the sub. The delisted free agent was activated halfway through the first quarter after Mattaes Phillipou was subbed out due to a calf injury. Phillipou didn't play until round nine due to a pre-season stress fracture in his femur. Now the South Australian is facing more time on the sidelines.

More MRO trouble for new Dee?

Mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson will come under scrutiny from Match Review Officer Michael Christian after a bump on St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in the second quarter. The South Australian remained on the ground for 10 seconds before being taken off for a HIA. Johnson served a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle in his debut against Greater Western Sydney and could be sidelined again, despite Wanganeen-Milera returning after passing a HIA just before half-time.

Butler back in business

This year hasn't gone to plan for Dan Butler. It took him much longer than expected to overcome an Achilles issue to start the year. Then it took him five VFL games to earn a spot back in Ross Lyon's best 23. On Sunday, the small forward made the most of his first chance of 2025, booting four goals, all from inside 30m in a classy display in the Red Centre.

MELBOURNE 2.2 6.9 7.13 7.21 (63)

ST KILDA 6.2 9.4 11.6 14.7 (91)

GOALS

Melbourne: Petracca 2, Petty, Melksham, Johnson, Fritsch, Chandler

St Kilda: Butler 4, Keeler 3, Hall 2, Travaglia, Owens, Hill, Higgins, Clark

BEST

Melbourne: May, McVee, Gawn, Petracca

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie, Windhager, Sinclair, Butler, Hill

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Nil

St Kilda: Phillipou (calf)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Bailey Laurie (replaced Aidan Johnson in the fourth quarter)

St Kilda: Jack Carroll (replaced Mattaes Phillipou in the first quarter)

Crowd: TBC at TIO Traeger Park