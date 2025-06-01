The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 12 games are in

Matt Rowell during the match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast pair Matt Rowell and Daniel Rioli have avoided any sanction from incidents during the Suns' loss to Fremantle on Saturday.

Rowell was reported for striking Fremantle opponent Neil Erasmus in the second quarter, while Rioli crunched Docker Andrew Brayshaw in the dying minutes of the game as the pair contested a loose ball.

However, the Match Review Officer dismissed Rowell's match-day report, deciding that his action did not constitute a reportable offence.

Rioli was not charged over his collision with Brayshaw, who received a free kick after the incident.

The Suns will be relieved to have Rowell and Rioli available for their trip to Geelong to take on the Cats in a crucial round 13 clash on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fremantle forward Jye Amiss was fined for striking Suns defender Sam Collins, while Richmond's Kane McAuliffe and GWS' Xavier O'Halloran were both fined for umpire contact in the Giants' win over the Tigers at Engie Stadium.

Incident explained:

The match day report laid against Gold Coast’s Matthew Rowell for Striking against Fremantle’s Neil Erasmus from the Second Quarter of Saturday’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. It was the view of the MRO that Rowell’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.

