Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Will McLachlan, Maurice Rioli jnr, Tom Mitchell. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday May 30, 12.05pm AEST

Exciting young forward Will McLachlan booted five goals, while Deven Robertson was excellent as the Lions beat the Bombers by 20 points.

McLachlan, a 2024 mid-season draft pick-up, kicked three of his goals in the last quarter, adding to his 19 disposals and eight marks for the match.

The 20-year-old has played four AFL games this season, including three as the substitute.

Robertson, who was the sub in Thursday night's AFL match, returned to the VFL and picked up 29 touches, six clearances, five marks and five tackles.

James Tunstill dominated in the middle with 25 disposals, seven clearances, six marks and a goal, while Luke Beecken - the Lions' second selection in the 2024 mid-season draft - had 18 disposals and four tackles.

Another 2024 mid-season rookie, Darcy Craven, booted two goals, as well as 10 disposals and three clearances.

Ruck Zane Zakostelsky had 10 hitouts, six clearances, 12 disposals and a goal, while Sam Marshall also got his name on the scoresheet to go with 16 touches and five marks.

Tom Doedee continued his comeback from an ACL injury with 15 disposals.

Other AFL-listed players included Reece Torrent (14 disposals), Shadeau Brain (13), Conor McKenna (11), Darragh Joyce (11) and Bruce Reville (10).

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 31, 2.05pm AEST

Tom Mitchell continued his comeback from injury with a good display in Collingwood's 17-point win over Box Hill on Saturday.

Mitchell was among the Magpies' best with 29 disposals, nine clearances, nine tackles and a goal.

Mason Cox kicked three goals to go with 14 disposals and 19 hitouts.

Charlie Dean (23 disposals and 13 marks) was busy, Harry DeMattia (25 and a goal) and Oscar Steene (14, 11 hitouts and a goal) were also solid.

Mid-season recruit Roan Steele had an immediate impact with 24 disposals, while Noah Howes – also selected by the Pies on Wednesday night – had seven touches and kicked two behinds.

Will Hayes kicked three majors from 11 disposals, Jakob Ryan gathered 17 disposals and Wil Parker had 18.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday May 30, 12.05pm AEST

Mid-season draftee Liam McMahon impressed in his first hitout in Bombers colours, while veteran Dylan Shiel racked up big numbers.

McMahon, taken with pick No.18 in Wednesday's draft, has starred for Carlton at VFL level and looked right at home on Friday with two long-range goals after starting in defence.

Shiel was equally effective as he pushes for a senior return, gathering 29 disposals, 12 clearances, three marks and two tackles.

Darcy Parish continued his return from injury with 19 touches and six tackles, while Jye Menzie was also industrious with a goal from 17 disposals.

Young tall Vigo Visentini monstered his opponents in the ruck, with a career-best 58 hitouts, 16 disposals and five tackles.

First-year forward Rhys Unwin booted two majors from 14 disposals, and Alwyn Davey jnr added his name to the scoresheet along with 14 touches and six tackles.

Luamon Lual also kicked a goal, while Kayle Gerreyn was deployed in defence this week and had 13 disposals.

Meanwhile, Essendon Next Generation Academy member Hussien El Achkar had an excellent VFL debut with three goals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Subiaco at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 31, 2.30pm AWST

Jack Delean starred as Peel Thunder recorded a thrilling four-point win over Subiaco on Saturday.

Delean was the dominant forward on the ground, kicking five goals from 13 disposals.

Midfielder Will Brodie had a game-high 32 disposals to go with four marks and two tackles.

Nathan O'Driscoll continued his return from injury and finished with 21 disposals and three tackles.

It was a dominant game in the ruck from Liam Reidy, who had 18 disposals, 46 hitouts, six tackles and kicked a goal.

Oscar McDonald (18 disposals and nine marks), Hugh Davies (16) and Jaren Carr (13) also found a bit of the ball.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Geelong at DSV Stadium, Sunday June 1, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Coburg at People First Stadium, Saturday May 31, 9.35am AEST

Ben Jepson played well as Gold Coast was thrashed by Coburg by 88 points on Saturday.

Jepson was busy for the Suns and finished with 23 disposals and a goal at People First Stadium.

Connor Budarick (18 disposals and 10 tackles) worked hard in tough conditions and Asher Eastham gathered 22 touches.

Ethan Read (11 disposals, 12 tackles, 25 hitouts and seven clearances) battled hard in the ruck, Lloyd Johnston (23) found a bit of the ball and Lachlan Gulbin (nine disposals, six tackles and a goal) was also solid.

Mid-season recruits Oscar Adams (14 disposals and nine marks) and Caleb Lewis (four and two goals) had an impact.

Alex Sexton kicked one goal from 11 disposals and Malcolm Rosas jnr finished with nine touches and four tackles.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Engie Stadium, Saturday May 31, 12.30pm AEST

It was a big day out for Harry Rowston on Saturday as he searches for a senior recall, picking up 26 disposals, eight marks, seven tackles and two goals in Greater Western Sydney's 12-point loss to Richmond.

Last year's No.19 draft pick Harrison Oliver (29 disposals, nine marks) and James Leake (29, six tackles, one goal) were the leading possession winners for the Giants, while Nathan Wardius led the scoring with three goals.

Conor Stone also slotted one goal from 25 disposals and 13 marks, Wade Derksen also took 13 grabs to go with 22 touches, and key forward Max Gruzewski had eight marks, 11 disposals and a goal.

Young ruckman Nicholas Madden finished with 37 hitouts and 18 touches, helped out by the final selection in the 2024 draft Logan Smith (eight hitouts and four disposals).

Josh Fahey was busy with 23 touches, Ryan Angwin had 20 and Jack Ough had 16 and a goal.

Josaia Delana also slotted a goal from 10 disposals, while veteran Lachie Keeffe kicked one from seven.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 31, 2.05pm AEST

Seamus Mitchell, Sam Butler and Henry Hustwaite put their hands up for senior spots with strong games in Box Hill's 17-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

A night after a disappointing AFL loss for the Hawks, Mitchell had 35 disposals, 12 marks and kicked a goal.

Butler was lively with 29 touches, 11 tackles and six clearances, while Hustwaite had 32, five tackles and five clearances.

Ruck Ned Reeves was influential with 16 disposals, 25 hitouts and two goals.

Jai Serong (18 disposals and two goals) and Bodie Ryan (22) were solid and midfielder Cam Mackenzie had 21 disposals and six clearances.

Young forward Calsher Dear finished with 11 disposals and six marks, while Bailey Macdonald had 17 touches.

Max Ramsden (13 disposals and eight hitouts) and William McCabe (11 and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Casey at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 31, 1.35pm AEST

Key forward Matthew Jefferson kicked a second consecutive bag of five goals for Casey in the Demons' 94-point thumping of Sydney on Saturday.

A swag of Dees kicked two goals apiece, including Tom Campbell (13 disposals, 34 hitouts, six clearances), Jai Culley (20 disposals), Jacob van Rooyen (17 disposals, eight marks) and Ricky Mentha (15 disposals).

Jack Billings was the biggest ballwinner with 32 touches, Blake Howes was also busy with 22 and a goal, while rookie Oliver Sestan had 21 disposals.

Koltyn Tholstrup (19 touches, eight marks) and Tom Fullarton (12 and five) kicked one goal each.

Veteran big man Tom McDonald had 18 disposals and eight marks, Kynan Brown had 16 disposals, and ruckman Will Verrall had 13 touches along with 11 hitouts and five clearances.

Taj Woewodin (19 disposals) and Luker Kentfield (12) were the only other senior Melbourne players in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Engie Stadium, Saturday May 31, 12.30pm AEST

There were a few recovering Tigers playing in the VFL as they build returns from knee injuries, with Judson Clarke the busiest, finishing with 27 disposals, eight marks and two goals in Saturday's 12-point win against GWS.

Mykelti Lefau kicked two behinds but didn't find a goal in his 11 disposals, while Tylar Young had the ball nine times.

With an early plane to catch, Noah Balta only had nine disposals but should expect to be back in the seniors next round.

Maurice Rioli kicked two goals and not for the first time led the side for tackles with seven, but he also found plenty of football with 25 disposals, while Jacob Bauer kicked three goals from 10 touches.

Learn More 02:35

Samson Ryan also slotted a goal from 13 disposals and 16 hitouts, with emerging ruckman Oliver Hayes-Brown doing most of the work at bounces and finishing with 24 hitouts and 10 touches.

Key defender Jacob Blight was strong in the air with 10 marks along with 21 disposals, James Trezise had 17 and a goal, Jasper Alger had 15 touches, Jacob Koschitzke finished with 10 and Liam Fawcett five.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Sandringham at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 31, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Casey at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 31, 1.35pm AEST

Youngsters Tom Hanily (13 disposals) and Jesse Dattoli (eight) each kicked three goals in Sydney's disappointing 94-point loss to Casey on Saturday.

No other senior Swan managed to find the goals, but Ollie Florent reacted to being dropped with 22 disposals, seven tackles and seven clearances.

Rookie trio Blake Leidler, Ben Paton and Indhi Kirk had 19 touches apiece, while fellow rookie Jack Buller had 14.

Developing ruck Will Green finished with 24 hitouts and six disposals.

Veteran Harry Cunningham had 15 possessions, and 2024 first round draftee Ned Bowman had 10.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday May 31, 2.30pm AWST

Mid-Season Rookie Draft No.1 pick Tom McCarthy made an early impression in West Coast's 27-point loss to Swan Districts on Saturday.

Just days after arriving at the Eagles, McCarthy had 26 disposals and five marks in the loss.

Clay Hall starred with 29 disposals, six marks, five tackles and two goals.

Campbell Chesser made his return from injury and gathered 22 touches to go with seven tackles.

Rhett Bazzo (19 disposals and eight marks), Tom Gross (18) and Lucca Grego (16) were also busy.

Loch Rawlinson (16 disposals and a goal), Harvey Johnston (15) and Hamish Davis (11) were solid, while Jobe Shanahan had eight disposals and four marks.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match