Mitch Marsh and Aidan Schubert kick four goals apiece as South Australia topples the Allies by seven points

Aidan Schubert celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and South Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on June 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TALL forward pair Mitch Marsh and Aidan Schubert were dominant in attack to help steer South Australia to a seven-point win over the Allies in the opening game of the Marsh U18 Boys National Championships.

The entertaining clash was punctuated by a host of strong performances, including SA's pair of targets Schubert and Marsh booting four goals each.

ALLIES v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

The 195cm Schubert was a standout with his marking and capability at ground level, while Marsh showed his polish around goal and capacity to find space on the lead and convert his shots with his penetrating left-foot. Recruiters have seen the 191cm Marsh building in the lead-up to the national carnival and a big championships could solidify his first-round position.

The pair were crucial in their team's 12.11 (83) to 11.10 (76) win at Blacktown on Sunday, with Harley Barker also impressing with two goals from 15 disposals.

Learn More 01:31

Noah Roberts-Thomson, the cousin of 2005 Swans premiership player Lewis, was busy with 17 disposals, Jim Kelly had 20 touches off half-back, Luke Candy had 21 disposals and four clearances and Dyson Sharp had 17 disposals in the middle.

The Allies also had a tall forward take the eye, with Taj Murray kicking four goals in a strong display from nine disposals, while also going through the ruck, where he had 15 hitouts. Murray, who is from the Northern Territory but is playing at North Adelaide this season, was consistently a threat in the air.

Learn More 00:21

The Allies trailed by 15 points at half-time of the clash but made a late run for the win, with small forward Jack Miller (three goals), a Tasmanian, and midfielder Ryder Corrigan (17 disposals, one goal) providing energy throughout.

Learn More 00:24

Brisbane Academy talent Daniel Annable, a potential top-three pick at the draft, did what he always does and had 26 disposals, while Gold Coast's Dylan Patterson showed he will be right in the top-10 frame as well with 23 disposals, six marks, three clearances and his trademark speed.

Fellow Suns Academy products Koby Coulson (25 disposals) and Beau Addinsall (seven clearances) were busy in the midfield for the Allies as well.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:17 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: Allies v SA The Allies and South Australia clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

01:31 Magnificent Marsh delivers four for SA Highly touted draft prospect Mitch Marsh kicks four terrific majors as South Australia gets the win

00:24 Miller by name Caddy by nature with super snap The Allies hit the front as Jack Miller does his best impression of the Nate Caddy snap across his body

00:21 Murray makes it work with magnificent third major Taj Murray shows his skill for a ruckman with a sensational goal from the pocket

00:30 Lions academy prospect leaves ground injured Allies player Harrison Bridge has been taken off the field after what looked to be a lower leg injury

00:27 Barker finishes off Sharp work for South Australia Harley Barker gets on the end of an elite kick from Dyson Sharp to extend South Australia's lead

00:29 Tassie talent hits scoreboard early for the Allies Jack Miller gets the Allies underway early with a brilliant goal on the run

ALLIES 2.4 5.6 9.8 11.10 (76)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.3 8.3 10.8 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Allies: Murray 4, Miller 3, Hamilton 3, Corrigan

South Australia: Schubert 4, Marsh 4, Barker 2, Peucker, Nairn