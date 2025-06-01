James Sicily after Hawthorn's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover that Hawthorn's formline might have been misleading, the Dockers still don't have a clear answer on their ruck conundrum, and the Saints have themselves an A-grade defender, plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 12 of the 2025 season.

1. Reality is starting to bite for Hawks

There's no denying that at its very best, Hawthorn is one of the most damaging sides in the competition. But the Hawks haven't claimed a serious win in 2025, with victories against the inconsistent Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney and a now-poor Sydney not the claims they would have been in the past few years. The undermanned forward line has been exposed against Brisbane and Collingwood, and putting up tackle counts of 36 and 38 in the past two losses is damning. The good news is there's plenty of time to turn things around, and maybe it's time for the old Unsociable Hawks to make a reappearance. - Sarah Black

2. Dockers still have a Darcy dilemma

One ruckman or two? And how to split time if it's the latter? It's a question Fremantle still has to debate following its fantastic 11-point win over high-flying Gold Coast on Saturday. Sean Darcy's return from injury meant he and red-hot Luke Jackson almost perfectly split the ruck duties, with Darcy playing just 50 per cent of overall game time as he tries to build fitness. When Jackson wasn't rucking, Justin Longmuir often used him as a pure midfielder, preferring that than cluttering an already tall forward line that has Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss and Patrick Voss. Jackson was magnificent, again one of his team's best players, but how to get the most out of the collective is still a headache if Darcy is considered a lock to play when fit. – Michael Whiting

3. All-Australian Saints defender is no one-season wonder

Cal Wilkie remains one of the best key defenders in the game. He won his first Trevor Barker Award and All-Australian selection last year and still hasn't missed a game since making his debut off the rookie list at the age of 23. In his 144th consecutive game on Sunday, the now 29-year-old stood tall in a game where Melbourne had 17 more inside 50s. Wilkie finished with a career-high 31 disposals, 15 marks and 11 intercepts, allowing Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Jack Sinclair to transform defence into offence in Alice Springs. Wilkie is the No.1 rated key defender in the AFL after round 12 and is halfway towards a second blazer. - Josh Gabelich

4. This Crows outfit is no one-trick pony

Much has been made of Adelaide's attack, which excelled again in the Crows' 90-point thrashing of Sydney on Saturday, but the other end of the ground is just as impressive. Adelaide's back half is the second thriftiest in the League, and with regular rear-Admiral Rory Laird rested against the Swans it was left to Mark Keane to steer the no-name defence, which he did brilliantly. Opposition sides learned from the early rounds that they need to find ways to stop the Crows scoring – which few have achieved - but now they also need to find their own way to goal. And taming a two-headed beast is no easy task. - Howard Kimber

4. The Tigers have the midfield muscle to power their rebuild

Richmond was on track to give the clearest indication yet that its rebuild is racing ahead of schedule until coming to a grinding halt against an inspired Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. The Tigers had built as much as a 34-point lead off the back of a stoppage and territory dominance that finished as 42-29 clearances and 61-50 inside 50s, despite the three-point defeat at Engie Stadium. The clash with the Giants was just the third time the Tigers have won each count this season and it was no coincidence that the improvement came with Dion Prestia returning for his first game of the year to partner Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper in an experienced onball brigade. The Tigers might be young at both ends of the field but with the trio of gun midfielders working away at the feet of skipper Toby Nankervis a strong foundation is in place for their rapid rebound. - Martin Pegan

5. Teams should think about tagging Hugh McCluggage

For so long when teams have wanted to tag against Brisbane, the target has rightfully been dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale. That thinking might have to change though. Ross Lyon switched things up against the Lions three weeks ago when he sent Marcus Windhager to Hugh McCluggage and other teams should think about doing similar. McCluggage has been the reigning premiers' best player in 2025 and continued his rich vein of form with a career-high 41 disposals against Essendon on Thursday night. It's not just the volume, but the quality of his possessions. McCluggage is second in the League for goal assists, third for score involvements and on track for his first All-Australian blazer. - Michael Whiting