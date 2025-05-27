Ned Long has taken his chance at the Magpies, becoming a key part of the club's midfield

Ned Long celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS time last year, Ned Long was working for a sports tech firm in the CBD during the week and running around in the VFL on weekends.

His name barely featured in discussions ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with Collingwood the only club to express any interest in him. Even then, it was a six-month contract.

Fast forward 12 months, the 22-year-old is the most improved player in the AFL, according to Champion Data's player ratings system.

Gold Coast young gun Bailey Humphrey is clearly one of the most improved players in the AFL in 2025 and rated No.4 for improvement, while Western Bulldogs gun Ed Richards has transitioned from one of the premier half-backs in the game to one of the premier midfielders this year.

But while North Melbourne's Paul Curtis and Gold Coast's Ben Long have catapulted themselves into All-Australian contention this year, and new Western Bulldogs midfielder Matthew Kennedy is one of the recruits of the year, Long has gone from not on a list to the top of this list.

Top 10 Rating Point increases - 2024-2025 Player Club Increase Ned Long COL +7.7 Matthew Kennedy CAR-WB +6.5 Ben Long GC +6.5 Bailey Humphrey GC +6.3 Josh Ward HAW +6.3 Jack Macrae WB-STK +6.1 Paul Curtis NM +6.0 Nick Haynes GWS-CAR +5.6 Lachie Ash GWS +5.5 Ed Richards WB +5.5



When Hawthorn delisted Long on October 19, 2023, after five games in two seasons at Waverley Park, his manager, Nick Gieschen from Connors Sports Management, reached out to every list manager in the land. He knew his client had more to offer at AFL level and deserved another chance, but few bit.

Rohan O'Brien, then at West Coast, now at Essendon, showed some interest, but Collingwood's then recruiting boss Derek Hine invited Long to train with the AFL squad across that pre-season. The Magpies considered him during the pre-season supplemental selection period when he signed with the Magpies' VFL program, before adding Lachie Sullivan, Jack Bytel and Josh Eyre to the rookie list instead.

Almost four months later – and nine months after departing Hawthorn – Long secured a second chance at Collingwood when the club used its second pick – and the second last pick overall – in last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft to promote him to the AFL program, despite the onballer straining his calf at training two nights before the draft.

Ned Long celebrates Collingwood's win over Kuwarna in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae didn't wait long to pick Long. After recovering from that calf strain, the 194cm midfielder was picked for the second game he was available for in round 17 and played six of the final seven games of 2024.

Long started 2025 in the 23, but not in the 22. He was the sub against Greater Western Sydney in the Opening Round thrashing at Engie Stadium. He then played a full game against Port Adelaide in round one and fired with 24 disposals, 14 contested possessions and seven tackles, replacing Ed Allan.

With Jordan De Goey returning against the Western Bulldogs in round two, Long was back as the sub, where he remained against Carlton the following Thursday night, although McRae dropped a clue late in his press conference at the MCG. "Every week I go, 'How is Ned Long the sub?' He has been so brilliant. I don't think he'll be sub next week," McRae said in response to a question about De Goey.

McRae was good to his word. Long played a full game against Sydney the following Friday night at Gather Round, where he amassed 29 disposals, 17 contested possessions and nine clearances – all career-highs – and nine coaches' votes at the Adelaide Oval. "I don't think he'll be sub for a while. His game was remarkable right from the start. It was hard to tell him a couple of weeks in a row he was the sub but tonight it was 'Just go and enjoy it, mate' and he's elevated our midfield," McRae said.

Ned Long in action during Collingwood's clash against Essendon in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Since that game, Long has been the No.1 rated player at Collingwood, even ahead of Jamie Elliott, who has kicked 23 goals in those seven games, and Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos.

Long polled eight coaches' votes in the 45-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday night, after finishing with 29 disposals, 15 score involvements, 14 tackles – second most in a game this year behind Matt Rowell's 15 in round 11 – and 13 contested possessions.

McRae sung his praises a week earlier after he polled two coaches' votes for his important 19-disposal, nine-tackle outing against Adelaide, which included two goal assists in 90 seconds in the 10-point win at the MCG.

Long executes a clear defensive role in Collingwood's engine room, which is highlighted by his AFL rating of No.6 for tackles and No.9 for pressure points since that game against Sydney in round five.

Ned Long kicks a goal during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

On the back of Long's success – plus the emergence of Jack Hutchinson at West Coast – the Magpies are expected to reward one of their VFL players in Wednesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with Riley Mason and Josh Browne both starring after joining the program during the off-season.

Hawthorn's decision made sense at the time, given the Hawks were stacked with inside midfielders, including fringe options under contract. Long played against Hawthorn in his third game for Collingwood last year, but this year is different. He was rewarded with a two-year extension in March and is now an integral part of a midfield stacked with premiership stars.