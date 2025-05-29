EIGHTEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.
Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?
Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
Games
|
From
|
Tom McCarthy
|
West Coast
|
DEF/MID
|
$230,000
|
83.1
|
7
|
Richmond (VFL)
|
Zac Banch
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
73.9
|
8
|
Werribee (VFL)
|
Harrison Ramm
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
$230,000
|
36.4
|
5
|
Glenelg (SANFL)
|
Flynn Young
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
78.8
|
8
|
Werribee (VFL)
|
Michael Sellwood
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
$230,000
|
96.7
|
6
|
Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|
Archer May
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
81.8
|
6
|
Subiaco (WAFL)
|
Oscar Adams
|
Gold Coast
|
DEF
|
$230,000
|
35
|
5
|
Glenelg (SANFL)
|
Roan Steele
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
$230,000
|
81.3
|
6
|
West Perth (WAFL)
|
Jacob Newton
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
49
|
4
|
Norwood (SANFL)
|
Cooper Trembath
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
$230,000
|
70
|
1
|
North Melbourne (VFL)
|
Ewan Mackinlay
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
$230,000
|
65.3
|
6
|
North Adelaide (SANFL)
|
Zac Walker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
$230,000
|
64.8
|
4
|
Gippsland Power (CTL)
|
Lachlan Blakiston
|
Essendon
|
RUCK
|
$230,000
|
80
|
2
|
East Fremantle (WAFL)
|
Caleb Lewis
|
Gold Coast
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
50
|
1
|
Casey Demons (VFL)
|
Noah Howes
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
65.4
|
5
|
South Adelaide (SANFL)
|
Mani Liddy
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
$230,000
|
93.5
|
6
|
Central District (SANFL)
|
Oskar Smartt
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
61.2
|
5
|
Essendon (VFL)
|
Liam McMahon
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
$230,000
|
67.7
|
6
|
Carlton (VFL)
