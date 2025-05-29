Check out all the positions and prices of players taken in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Werribee's Zac Banch celebrates a goal during the 2024 Smithy's VFL Grand Final. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

EIGHTEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.

Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?

Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.

Player Club Position Price Fantasy Games From Tom McCarthy West Coast DEF/MID $230,000 83.1 7 Richmond (VFL) Zac Banch North Melbourne FWD $230,000 73.9 8 Werribee (VFL) Harrison Ramm Port Adelaide DEF $230,000 36.4 5 Glenelg (SANFL) Flynn Young Carlton FWD $230,000 78.8 8 Werribee (VFL) Michael Sellwood Western Bulldogs DEF $230,000 96.7 6 Peel Thunder (WAFL) Archer May Essendon FWD $230,000 81.8 6 Subiaco (WAFL) Oscar Adams Gold Coast DEF $230,000 35 5 Glenelg (SANFL) Roan Steele Collingwood MID $230,000 81.3 6 West Perth (WAFL) Jacob Newton West Coast FWD $230,000 49 4 Norwood (SANFL) Cooper Trembath North Melbourne DEF $230,000 70 1 North Melbourne (VFL) Ewan Mackinlay Port Adelaide MID/FWD $230,000 65.3 6 North Adelaide (SANFL) Zac Walker Western Bulldogs DEF $230,000 64.8 4 Gippsland Power (CTL) Lachlan Blakiston Essendon RUCK $230,000 80 2 East Fremantle (WAFL) Caleb Lewis Gold Coast FWD $230,000 50 1 Casey Demons (VFL) Noah Howes Collingwood FWD $230,000 65.4 5 South Adelaide (SANFL) Mani Liddy Port Adelaide MID $230,000 93.5 6 Central District (SANFL) Oskar Smartt Essendon FWD $230,000 61.2 5 Essendon (VFL) Liam McMahon Essendon FWD $230,000 67.7 6 Carlton (VFL)

