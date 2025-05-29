Werribee's Zac Banch celebrates a goal during the 2024 Smithy's VFL Grand Final. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

EIGHTEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.

Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?

Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.

Player

Club

Position

Price

Fantasy

Games

From

Tom McCarthy

West Coast

DEF/MID

$230,000

83.1

7

Richmond (VFL)

Zac Banch

North Melbourne

FWD

$230,000

73.9

8

Werribee (VFL)

Harrison Ramm

Port Adelaide

DEF

$230,000

36.4

5

Glenelg (SANFL)

Flynn Young

Carlton

FWD

$230,000

78.8

8

Werribee (VFL)

Michael Sellwood

Western Bulldogs

DEF

$230,000

96.7

6

Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Archer May

Essendon

FWD

$230,000

81.8

6

Subiaco (WAFL)

Oscar Adams

Gold Coast

DEF

$230,000

35

5

Glenelg (SANFL)

Roan Steele

Collingwood

MID

$230,000

81.3

6

West Perth (WAFL)

Jacob Newton

West Coast

FWD

$230,000

49

4

Norwood (SANFL)

Cooper Trembath

North Melbourne

DEF

$230,000

70

1

North Melbourne (VFL)

Ewan Mackinlay

Port Adelaide

MID/FWD

$230,000

65.3

6

North Adelaide (SANFL)

Zac Walker

Western Bulldogs

DEF

$230,000

64.8

4

Gippsland Power (CTL)

Lachlan Blakiston

Essendon

RUCK

$230,000

80

2

East Fremantle (WAFL)

Caleb Lewis

Gold Coast

FWD

$230,000

50

1

Casey Demons (VFL)

Noah Howes

Collingwood

FWD

$230,000

65.4

5

South Adelaide (SANFL)

Mani Liddy

Port Adelaide

MID

$230,000

93.5

6

Central District (SANFL)

Oskar Smartt

Essendon

FWD

$230,000

61.2

5

Essendon (VFL)

Liam McMahon

Essendon

FWD

$230,000

67.7

6

Carlton (VFL)

