The Magpies have cruised to an impressive win over the Hawks

Jamie Elliott and Bobby Hill celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a statement as ominous as a "Collingwood" chant echoing around the MCG.

The Magpies put the young upstart Hawthorn firmly in its place on Friday night in the colosseum, running in waves and knitting together seamlessly to secure a thumping 51-point victory.

MAGPIES v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

These two sides will meet again on the other side of winter, in round 22, where the finals puzzle will have most of its pieces slotted into place.

But for now, Collingwood appears to be a far superior team, controlling play around the ground as Hawthorn's pressure waned, Sam Mitchell's side losing its third game on the trot in the 16.11 (107) to 8.8 (56) result.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:58 McRae post-match, R12: 'It was a really great performance from us' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

07:14 Mitchell post-match, R12: 'We are, at this point, miles off it' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Collingwood

01:58 Electric Elliott thrives with five again Jamie Elliott snares five goals for a second consecutive week to continue his outstanding season

08:13 Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn The Magpies and Hawks clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:39 'The party tricks have come out': Mihocek adds icing Brody Mihocek conjures a super goal while being tackled to add to Collingwood's rout

01:00 'Nailed him': Huge fireworks after Pie gets 'smashed' Tempers flare in the third term as Lloyd Meek crashes into Patrick Lipinski with some heavy contact

00:38 Elliott electrifies 'G again with freakish fifth Jamie Elliott is having another evening to remember as he brushes off a tackle and slots through goal number five in style

00:33 Hill hanger: Bobby bobs up for sizzling speccy Bobby Hill reels in a beautiful mark on the wing as Collingwood comes out firing after the break

00:38 Ginnivan gets stuck into Bobby after marking mishap Jack Ginnivan taunts former teammate Bobby Hill and lets him know all about his mistake

00:38 Hawk's horror kick ends with nifty Nick Josh Battle turns the footy over in a dangerous area and is made to pay full price by Nick Daicos

00:37 Of course Ginni steals the show early Former Magpie Jack Ginnivan gets his side fired up in the first term after delivering a superb goal and eye-catching celebration

Early doors, Hawthorn had appeared to have shaken off last week's lethargy, kicking two quick goals – including an uncharacteristically subdued celebration from ex-Pie Jack Ginnivan for his first – but Collingwood was ruthless on the turnover, pouncing on a number of skill errors, and it set the tone for the night.

Ginnivan struggled to keep the lid on it for his second goal, and his third – a bomb from 50 to open the second term – saw the lid fly halfway down the Monash Freeway. He recorded an equal career-high 31 disposals, but didn't have enough teammates going with him in the second half.

Learn More 08:13

Craig McRae would have been bursting out of his puffer jacket on the bench after the Pies gave up consecutive contested marks in the goalsquare halfway through the second term, which included a stunning effort by Jack Gunston.

But it kicked Collingwood up another gear, adding three goals of its own – including in-form Jamie Elliott's fourth of the half – while Hawthorn floundered, recording just nine tackles in the term to the Pies' 18.

Learn More 01:58

Tom Barrass took a few strong intercept and contested marks in defence, but for the most part, Collingwood was able to find far too many targets forward of centre, the mids and forwards waxing lyrical and connecting beautifully.

Mitchell swapped James Sicily and Blake Hardwick at half-time, sending the skipper into attack and the hard-nosed latter to man Elliott, but the skilful Pie promptly booted a fifth to open the third.

Learn More 00:33

The Pies ended up kicking six straight goals across the second and third terms, before Nick Watson earned a free kick at the other end of his body (a trip, not high), dragging back a margin that had lurched out to an alarming 44 points.

Collingwood's efficiency inside 50 was incredibly good, with 27 scoring shots from 44 inside 50s, compared to 16 from 45 for Hawthorn.

The only sour note for the Pies was a double injury blow to Pat Lipinski (concussion) and Lachie Schultz, who finished the match with ice on his hamstring.

Learn More 00:39

Rest, recharge and prosper

Steele Sidebottom is one of a number of Collingwood veterans who have starred this year, and was given a well-earned match off last week. Slotting back in on the wing, he looked refreshed and ready to go, kicking two goals in the first half, including a thumping effort reminiscent of his 2023 Grand Final winner from a similar spot. He finished with a lazy 27 disposals.

Hands-off Hawks

After recording just 36 tackles in last week's loss to Brisbane, it was another poor defensive night for the Hawks. With the game on the line in the second term, Hawthorn managed just nine tackles, and a mere eight in the third. It was a stat made all the more damning by Collingwood recording 28 tackles in the same third quarter, all the while pushing out to a 40-point lead. The final tackle count was 38, scarcely better than last week's effort.

Meek in MRO trouble?

The Hawks' big ruck will be sweating on the Match Review findings after an incident in the third quarter. With Lipinski stationary and waiting to take a mark, Meek crashed in with a late and crude spoil, leaving the ground to make contact. He gave away a 50m penalty, and the Pie was pulled from the field for an HIA after kicking a goal from the square, before being subbed out with concussion.

Learn More 01:00

COLLINGWOOD 4.1 10.3 14.9 16.11 (107)

HAWTHORN 3.3 6.3 8.5 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 5, Mihocek 4, Sidebottom 2, Lipinski 2, Membrey, Hill, N.Daicos

Hawthorn: Ginnivan 3, Gunston 2, Worpel, Weddle, Watson

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Elliott, Sidebottom, Crisp, Allan, Houston

Hawthorn: Nash, Weddle, Ginnivan, Amon, Barrass

INJURIES

Collingwood: Lipinski (concussion), Schultz (hamstring)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan (replaced Patrick Lipinski in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness (replaced Jack Scrimshaw in the third quarter)

Crowd: 83,706 at the MCG