The Bulldogs are set for a huge boost over the coming fortnight

Sam Darcy at Western Bulldogs training on May 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy is closing in on a return but is expected to be held back one more week, while Adam Treloar has fully recovered from his latest calf strain and is on track to face Hawthorn in a blockbuster Thursday night clash at Marvel Stadium.

Darcy completed a comprehensive training session at Mission Whitten Oval last Friday after the Bulldogs returned from an extended break off the bye, moving pain free to put himself in selection contention far earlier than first expected.

The 208cm spearhead was miraculously cleared of a torn anterior cruciate ligament after the win over St Kilda in round six, with surgery eventually ruled out days later.

Sam Darcy is seen on the bench during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy was still expected to miss at least ten weeks but has made significant progress to be in a position to play by round 13, but the Dogs are keen to take a conservative approach given the soft tissue risk.

Before Darcy hobbled off Marvel Stadium on Easter Sunday, the father-son recruit was one of the most damaging forces in the game across the first five rounds, kicking 14.7 while averaging 8.2 marks in a dominant burst to start his fourth season.

Darcy is understood to have added a few kilograms to his wiry frame since being sidelined and is now set to play most of the second half of the season.

Treloar also ticked off last Friday's session and is being considered for a return against Sam Mitchell's side on Thursday night, as long as he recovers this week.

Adam Treloar watches on during Western Bulldogs training on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The 2024 All-Australian midfielder has only played once this season and not since straining his calf again ahead of the trip to Darwin in round nine.

Treloar finished with 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and kicked a goal on managed minutes against Port Adelaide in Ballarat after suffering a series of calf strains either side of Christmas during the pre-season.

Footscray also had the bye over the weekend in the VFL, so the Bulldogs didn't have the option to get some minutes into Treloar, although the 32-year-old has never played in the VFL across his 255-game career.

Veteran key defender Liam Jones returned from a calf strain in the VFL last weekend, but hasn't played in Luke Beveridge's side since he was dropped for the first time since returning to the club for the trip to face Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval in round seven.

Former top 10 pick Nick Coffield is gradually building a case for an AFL recall after playing five consecutive games in the VFL after an injury-interrupted pre-season.

Draftee Lachie Jacques is also starting to mount a case for a debut after playing seven games in the VFL to start his life at the kennel.

The 2024 pick No.29 collected 22 touches across half-back against Geelong before the bye and could be the next debutant in red, white and blue after Sam Davidson, Josh Dolan, Jedd Busslinger and Cooper Hynes this season.

The Bulldogs were squeezed out of the eight over the weekend, with Fremantle moving up to eighth after the win over Gold Coast at People First Stadium, although they have played one less game than the Dockers, Giants and Hawks, who are all 7-5.