Bailey Smith celebrates Geelong's win over West Coast in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith has moved into the lead in the race for the the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson has jumped to second place at the halfway point of the season.

Smith picked up eight votes in Geelong's win over West Coast in round 12, moving him to 59 for the year.

Despite his side's loss to Fremantle, Anderson managed six votes to move into second spot on 55.

The big mover in round 12 was Hugh McCluggage, who grabbed a perfect 10 votes in his side's win over Essendon to move to 49, equal fifth with North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri, who has a game in hand.

The only other perfect 10-vote game in round 12 was St Kilda's Callum Wilkie, who played a starring role in his side's win over Melbourne.

Jamie Elliott and Steele Sidebottom got nine votes each in Collingwood's win over Hawthorn, while Dockers defender Jordan Clark, Richmond veteran Dion Prestia and Geelong's Gryan Miers also got nine votes each.

17:25

ACCESS: Key moments Tigers will regret, will senior Swan exit?

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 12.

Prestia (nine), Jacob Hopper (eight) and Tim Taranto (five) led the way as Richmond players dominated the votes despite their side's loss to Greater Western Sydney, with Lachie Ash (five) the only Giants player to get a vote.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

08:43

The 10: Round 12's best moments

Top 10 moments from Round 12

Brisbane v Essendon

10 Hugh McCluggage BL
7 Nic Martin ESS
5 Jye Caldwell ESS
4 Jarrod Berry BL
2 Will Ashcroft BL
2 Noah Answerth BL

  • 20:12

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Bombers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Fagan post-match, R12: 'He’s forever trying to improve'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 12’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:44

    Scott post-match, R12: 'I don’t think necessarily we let it slip'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 12’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Noah’s knockout blow ends the show

    Brisbane wills itself over the line as Noah Answerth seals it with a terrific goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Dunkley’s desperation sets up Kai on the fly

    Josh Dunkley digs deep with a crucial spoil that ends in the hands of Kai Lohmann for a huge goal on the burst

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Caddy’s crazy over-the-head goal stuns Gabba

    Jade Gresham and Nate Caddy get crafty to conjure this absolutely ridiculous major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Caddy and Caldwell click into gear after break

    Nate Caddy and Jye Caldwell come out firing after half-time to ignite the Bombers

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Wilmot will not be denied a roaring finish

    Darcy Wilmot bursts clear and hammers home a ripper before celebrating in style

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Snap show: Fletcher and Rayner make it rain

    Jaspa Fletcher and Cam Rayner both snare superb snaps within a few minutes of each other as the Lions look on early

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Martin’s early magic picks up where he left off

    Fresh off a best-on-ground performance last week, Nic Martin musters his side’s first with a stunning effort from a tight angle

    AFL

Collingwood v Hawthorn

9 Jamie Elliott COLL
9 Steele Sidebottom COLL
3 Brody Mihocek COLL
3 Jack Ginnivan HAW
3 Nick Daicos COLL
2 Ned Long COLL
1 Isaac Quaynor COLL

  • 20:04

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Hawks clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:58

    McRae post-match, R12: 'It was a really great performance from us'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Mitchell post-match, R12: 'We are, at this point, miles off it'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Electric Elliott thrives with five again

    Jamie Elliott snares five goals for a second consecutive week to continue his outstanding season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:39

    'The party tricks have come out': Mihocek adds icing

    Brody Mihocek conjures a super goal while being tackled to add to Collingwood's rout

    AFL
  • 01:00

    'Nailed him': Huge fireworks after Pie gets 'smashed'

    Tempers flare in the third term as Lloyd Meek crashes into Patrick Lipinski with some heavy contact

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Elliott electrifies 'G again with freakish fifth

    Jamie Elliott is having another evening to remember as he brushes off a tackle and slots through goal number five in style

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Hill hanger: Bobby bobs up for sizzling speccy

    Bobby Hill reels in a beautiful mark on the wing as Collingwood comes out firing after the break

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Ginnivan gets stuck into Bobby after marking mishap

    Jack Ginnivan taunts former teammate Bobby Hill and lets him know all about his mistake

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Hawk's horror kick ends with nifty Nick

    Josh Battle turns the footy over in a dangerous area and is made to pay full price by Nick Daicos

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Of course Ginni steals the show early

    Former Magpie Jack Ginnivan gets his side fired up in the first term after delivering a superb goal and eye-catching celebration

    AFL

Gold Coast v Fremantle

9 Jordan Clark FRE
6 Noah Anderson GCFC
5 Shai Bolton FRE
5 Luke Jackson FRE
2 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
2 Sam Switkowski FRE
1 Matt Rowell GCFC

  • 20:35

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Dockers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Hardwick post-match, R12: 'We've got to remind ourselves we're 8-3'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Longmuir post-match, R12: 'We're trying to build flexibility in the team'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 12’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Fremantle

    The Suns and Dockers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Crunch time: Rioli cleans up Brayshaw in huge collision

    Daniel Rioli collects Andrew Brayshaw with some heavy contact in the final stages of the game

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Flanders flicks through a miracle major

    Sam Flanders toe pokes an incredible soccer goal from the impossible angle

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Shai bolts from centre and finishes with class

    Shai Bolton breaks away from the middle of the ground and nails a great goal from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Sneaky Flanders finds a way off the deck

    Sam Flanders is perfectly placed to pounce and soccer through an important major for the Suns

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Brayshaw bangs through ridiculous ripper in the wet

    Andrew Brayshaw gets some space in heavy traffic and hurriedly puts boot to ball to bag an eye-catching goal

    AFL
  • 00:59

    ‘There’s one for mum’: Sun goes wild after debut goal

    Gold Coast first-gamer Leo Lombard snares his maiden AFL major and delivers an electric celebration

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Gun Sun reported for off-the-ball strike

    Matt Rowell goes in the book after this contact on Fremantle's Neil Erasmus

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Frantic Freo pressure sets the stage for big Voss

    Patrick Voss slots a brilliant goal on the run after a great display of teamwork and composure from the Dockers

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Uwland lands first AFL major with epic step

    Bodhi Uwland is swarmed by teammates after kicking his maiden AFL goal following a slick move

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

9 Dion Prestia RICH
8 Jacob Hopper RICH
5 Tim Taranto RICH
5 Lachie Ash GWS
2 Toby Nankervis RICH
1 Ben Miller RICH

  • 20:07

    Mini-Match: GWS v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Tigers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:39

    Kingsley post-match, R12: 'He puts the team ahead of himself and he's done that for 17 years'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 12’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Yze post-match, R12: 'I feel we've almost got a split personality in the rooms at the moment'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 12’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Giants roar back into town with Toby and Brown

    Toby McMullin and Callum Brown score back-to-back goals as GWS turns up the heat and pressure in the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:38

    ‘Feels like an ACL’: Gutted Ward shares his thoughts

    Giants veteran Callan Ward sheds light on the worrying knee injury he sustained in the opening quarter

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Cadman climbs: Giants generate much-needed major

    Aaron Cadman gets some nice hang time and finishes truly to bridge the gap

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hopper hops past for fun and bags one on the run

    Jacob Hopper sells some candy to a Giant and slots a beauty as the Tigers continue to shock the Giants

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Taranto tormenting old side with epic start

    Tim Taranto lights up the opening term with two classy goals as the young Tigers stun the Giants early

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Prestia’s priceless comeback: Early Dion delight

    Dion Prestia gets off to a flyer in his return to AFL with a superb goal off a few steps

    AFL
  • 01:30

    Heartbreaking scenes as veteran Giant in tears with hurt knee

    GWS stalwart Callan Ward is helped from the field and is visibly emotional on the bench after suffering a worrying knee injury

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Last two mins: Stunning goal seals thrilling Freo win

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Fremantle in round 12

    AFL

Sydney v Adelaide

8 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
6 Joshua Rachele ADEL
6 Ben Keays ADEL
5 Mark Keane ADEL
4 Josh Worrell ADEL
1 Isaac Cumming ADEL

  • 20:12

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Crows clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:06

    Cox post-match, R12: 'It was unacceptable and embarrassing'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Nicks post-match, R12: 'It was a really even, balanced performance across the board'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Rachele's ridiculous soccer assist is something else

    Josh Rachele demonstrates his elite footwork with this goal assist to Ben Keays

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Hayward's classy finish sparks Swans resurgence

    Will Hayward dribbles through a magnificent early goal to begin the second half as Sydney fights back

    AFL
  • 02:26

    SCG silenced by stunning seven-goal blitz

    Adelaide puts the hammer down in the second quarter kicking seven unanswered goals to shock the Swans

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Thilthorpe's cheeky boot steals the goal

    Riley Thilthorpe somehow bags a goal right before it crosses the line by cleverly placing his foot on top of the footy

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Rachele rolls on from last week in sizzling start

    Josh Rachele scores a superb goal and sets up another as the Crows get off to a flyer

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Rankine swoops as Swans fans fume at non-call

    Izak Rankine takes full advantage after the home crowd erupts in frustration over a tough non-decision

    AFL

Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Callum Wilkie STK
7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
7 Marcus Windhager STK
2 Christian Petracca MELB
2 Jack Sinclair STK
1 Steven May MELB
1 Bradley Hill STK

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Saints clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 05:54

    Goodwin post-match, R12: 'There is no doubt it is contagious ... it's frustrating'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 12’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Lyon post-match, R12: 'We worked hard on it and I thought we executed it today'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 12’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Demons and Saints clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:25

    King Keeler meets the moment to slot sealer

    Isaac Keeler takes a brilliant grab over Max Gawn before kicking truly to ice a fantastic victory for the Saints

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Petracca punches it home with ease

    Christian Petracca shows his class with a superb finish from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Butler snags two quickfire sizzlers on return

    Dan Butler continues his hot start in his comeback game to bring his tally to three goals in the first half

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Wanganeen-Milera leaves field for assessment after crunching hit

    Aidan Johnson may have a case to answer following this brutal bump on Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Turner shows his 'Alice springs' with MOTY contender

    Daniel Turner gets a terrific sit and grab in the first term to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Keeler can't be stopped as Saints march on

    Isaac Keeler gets on the end of some frenetic St Kilda pressure as he continues a dominant first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Pickett brain fade sees Saints surge in a flash

    Max Hall finishes off a brilliant transition play after Kysaiah Pickett’s rare mishap in front of goal

    AFL

West Coast v Geelong

9 Gryan Miers GEEL
8 Bailey Smith GEEL
7 Max Holmes GEEL
3 Liam Baker WCE
2 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
1 Reuben Ginbey WCE

  • 20:17

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Cats clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Scott post-match, R12: 'What we are confident in is the way we finish games'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 12’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:22

    McQualter post-match, R12: 'First quarter, we were clearly blown out of the water'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: West Coast v Geelong

    The Eagles and Cats clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Jezza joins party late with four in a flash

    Jeremy Cameron finishes the game in stunning style with four quick goals in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Hewett burns through to ignite Eagles

    Elijah Hewett breaks free from the stoppage to kick an important goal early in the last term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Harley’s jaw-dropping GOTY contender stuns Optus Stadium

    Harley Reid throws his hat in the ring for Goal of the Year after his tireless efforts result in a dazzling major

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Too Close for comfort: Clever Cat makes them pay

    Brad Close shuts down the space on the switch before threading the needle from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Fleet-footed Stengle bends home a ripper

    Tyson Stengle turns inside, then out, before finding his right foot and finishing in style

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Sizzling snap has Eagles on the board

    Oscar Allen complements the transition play from West Coast to open its scoring account

    AFL