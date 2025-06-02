The coaches' votes for the round 12 games are in

Bailey Smith celebrates Geelong's win over West Coast in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith has moved into the lead in the race for the the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson has jumped to second place at the halfway point of the season.

Smith picked up eight votes in Geelong's win over West Coast in round 12, moving him to 59 for the year.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Despite his side's loss to Fremantle, Anderson managed six votes to move into second spot on 55.

The big mover in round 12 was Hugh McCluggage, who grabbed a perfect 10 votes in his side's win over Essendon to move to 49, equal fifth with North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri, who has a game in hand.

The only other perfect 10-vote game in round 12 was St Kilda's Callum Wilkie, who played a starring role in his side's win over Melbourne.

Jamie Elliott and Steele Sidebottom got nine votes each in Collingwood's win over Hawthorn, while Dockers defender Jordan Clark, Richmond veteran Dion Prestia and Geelong's Gryan Miers also got nine votes each.

Prestia (nine), Jacob Hopper (eight) and Tim Taranto (five) led the way as Richmond players dominated the votes despite their side's loss to Greater Western Sydney, with Lachie Ash (five) the only Giants player to get a vote.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Essendon

10 Hugh McCluggage BL

7 Nic Martin ESS

5 Jye Caldwell ESS

4 Jarrod Berry BL

2 Will Ashcroft BL

2 Noah Answerth BL

Collingwood v Hawthorn

9 Jamie Elliott COLL

9 Steele Sidebottom COLL

3 Brody Mihocek COLL

3 Jack Ginnivan HAW

3 Nick Daicos COLL

2 Ned Long COLL

1 Isaac Quaynor COLL

Gold Coast v Fremantle

9 Jordan Clark FRE

6 Noah Anderson GCFC

5 Shai Bolton FRE

5 Luke Jackson FRE

2 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

2 Sam Switkowski FRE

1 Matt Rowell GCFC

9 Dion Prestia RICH

8 Jacob Hopper RICH

5 Tim Taranto RICH

5 Lachie Ash GWS

2 Toby Nankervis RICH

1 Ben Miller RICH

Sydney v Adelaide

8 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

6 Joshua Rachele ADEL

6 Ben Keays ADEL

5 Mark Keane ADEL

4 Josh Worrell ADEL

1 Isaac Cumming ADEL

Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Callum Wilkie STK

7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

7 Marcus Windhager STK

2 Christian Petracca MELB

2 Jack Sinclair STK

1 Steven May MELB

1 Bradley Hill STK

West Coast v Geelong

9 Gryan Miers GEEL

8 Bailey Smith GEEL

7 Max Holmes GEEL

3 Liam Baker WCE

2 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

1 Reuben Ginbey WCE