Follow it LIVE: Richmond v Sydney from 1.20pm AEST

SYDNEY will be desperate to get a win on the board when it makes the trip to the MCG to take on Richmond on Saturday.

Coming off a belting in last year's Grand Final, the Swans have made a poor start to the season under first-year coach Dean Cox.

Thrashed by Adelaide last week, Sydney is 4-8 and looks unlikely to play finals in 2025.

The rebuilding Tigers, meanwhile, have shown promising signs to be at 3-9.

They fell just short of an upset win over Greater Western Sydney last week, overrun in the last quarter.

Sydney has made five changes from the team thumped by Adelaide last weekend, recalling suspended skipper Callum Mills along with Sam Wicks, Aaron Francis, Harry Cunningham and Tom Hanily. Peter Ladhams (injured), Matt Roberts (illness), Caleb Mitchell, Joel Hamling and Caiden Cleary (all omitted) come out of the side.

Noah Balta returns for the Tigers, with Campbell Gray omitted.

In a clash between two sides chasing finals spots this year, Geelong hosts Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats are riding a three-game winning streak to sit at 8-4 after getting past West Coast last week.

Gold Coast was on a three-match winning run of its own, but that came to an end at home to Fremantle in round 12.

The Suns have a miserable record at GMHBA Stadium, losing all eight of their previous visits, with three defeats by more than 100 points.

Cats skipper Patrick Dangerfield returns for his first game in three weeks and recruit Jack Martin will play his first game in for the club, with Ted Clohesy and Ollie Henry coming out of the side.

Gold Coast has named young forward Ethan Read in place of Ned Moyle.

Greater Western Sydney has a chance to build some momentum when it hosts Port Adelaide at Manuka Oval on Saturday night.

The Giants have been unconvincing so far this season but still hold a 7-5 win-loss record.

They will be eager to hit some improved form in the second half of the campaign, beginning with a meeting against Port.

The Power have lost four straight games and are 4-7 coming off their mid-season bye.

The Giants regain dynamic half-forward Brent Daniels for his first game in two months and have named 204cm ruck Nick Madden for his debut. Jacob Wehr also returns to the side, while injured trio Callan Ward, Kieren Briggs and Cody Angove will miss.

Port has bolstered its side with Kane Farrell, Esava Ratugolea and Josh Sinn coming in, with Logan Evans, Ollie Lord and Rory Atkins making way.

