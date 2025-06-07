Adem Yze says parts of Richmond's performance against Sydney was the worst they have played all season

Nathan Broad, Dion Prestia and Tom Lynch look dejected after the match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND "wasn't up to AFL standard" throughout parts of its 44-point loss to Sydney on Saturday afternoon, according to head coach Adem Yze.

Where the Tigers got off to a strong start, winning the inside 50 count 14-10 in the first quarter off the back of contest and pressure, it fell away dramatically through the second and third terms.

It allowed Sydney to pile on 10 consecutive goals, and kept the Tigers to just one major after the first break – coming in the fourth quarter.

"It wasn't something I sensed before the game, because we started the game really well. So yeah, really, really disappointing… (Sydney) dominated clearance, dominated time in forward half, dominated inside 50s, and the things we tried just kind of didn't work," Yze said post-match.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:09 Yze post-match, R13: 'I don't think we've played any worse for the year' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 13’s match against Sydney

09:45 Cox post-match, R13: 'We don't want to, as a team and as individuals, only have one string to our bow' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 13’s match against Richmond

08:04 Highlights: Richmond v Sydney The Tigers and Swans clash in round 13 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 Tigers finally break first-term drought with goal in the last Richmond’s long wait for a major ends in the final minutes of the game as Seth Campbell nails a crafty effort to give fans one to cheer late

00:42 Brutal Warner barges through for another goal Chad Warner asserts his dominance with this powerful finish late in the third term

00:57 Grundy winds back the clock with all-time finish Brodie Grundy somehow manages to keep the ball in play and produces this special finish early in the third quarter

00:51 Lethal Heeney makes Tigers pay Isaac Heeney puts through this ripping snap to make the most of a costly Richmond defensive error and put his side in front

00:51 Dancing Dion fools two in miraculous GOTY contender Dion Prestia shows off his silky footwork, selling candy to multiple Swans before finishing in style

With a young side, still establishing its connection as a group, there is sometimes a sense of inevitability around the odd poor showing. Richmond had six players with 20 or fewer games to their name on the park. But it's not something Yze wants to concede.

"We hope it's not inevitable, but we know that there might be some pain along the way. And I've said it all along, it might not be pain in certain games, but it might be in quarters, like the second quarter, I don't think we've played any worse for the year," Yze said.

Heading into the bye, Yze was reluctant to risk further injury to dynamic young forward Rhyan Mansell, who copped a cork in the second quarter which forced him to be subbed out early in the third.

Learn More 08:04

For Sydney coach Dean Cox, there were some nerves that the 'tough love' approach following last week's 90-point loss to Adelaide hadn't worked, as it took 10 minutes for his side to lay a tackle, and it conceded three opening-quarter goals.

But they were able to turn it around, increasing the pressure and contest around the ball, with James Rowbottom leading the charge. Rowbottom brought the heat, but also took on a role to quieten Tiger Dion Prestia, who was on fire in the first quarter with 13 disposals and a goal.

"I think we've seen with James over the duration of his career, how much he's invested in that part of the game, and that's the biggest strength he brings to our football team," Cox said.

"So, for him to do that, but also with the mindset of going against a bloke who started really well and to be able to quell him, or his influence, throughout the second and third quarter was really pleasing.

"He did that by obviously starting as close as he possibly could to him, but then with the intent to tackle anyone that came his way."

Learn More 05:09

Another Swan who leapt back into form was dashing half back Nick Blakey, as he brought up 500 combined games with father John. Blakey's signature run from defence and neat kicking was something Swans fans have been desperate for after a lean few weeks, and his 34 disposals, 886m gained, and 10 marks went a long way toward the Swans' rediscovering their DNA.

"Nick's been working on his game throughout the whole season … I think he played more of an all-round game, which is what we're after," Cox said.

"We don't want to, as a team and as individuals, only have one string to our bow. To be able to go to multiple aspects of our game to make sure that we can still contribute for the team, and he was really good tonight."

Cox also praised assistant coach Amon Buchanan for raising the idea of James Jordon running with Tigers interceptor Nick Vlastuin for the game. Not only did Jordon limit Vlastuin to 15 disposals and three marks, but he kicked three goals of his own in an impactful performance.

Learn More 09:45

With the Swans now enjoying the week off for their mid-season bye, there is optimism that star duo Errol Gulden (ankle) and Tom Papley (foot) may be in the frame to return in round 15.

"They've got a little bit to do, but they're ticking along to progress that hopefully within the first week or two they can present post-bye," Cox said.

"They had a session this morning, we've got a decent hitout, they'll train through the bye, so everything will be designed around the metrics they need to hit before they're available. But they've ticked off everything so far, which is good."

Sydney will also regain Joel Amartey from suspension after the bye, and utility Robbie Fox played his first footy of the year on modified minutes in the VFL today as he returns from a calf concern.