Follow all the action from Sunday's round 13 games

Nick Larkey during North Melbourne's match against West Coast in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has taken a home game to Bunbury, hosting West Coast on Sunday afternoon with both teams desperate for a win.

The Kangaroos (2-1-8) and Eagles (1-11) will both be looking for a rare victory in what has been a tough 2025.

KANGAROOS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

North had shown some improved form before its mid-season bye, with a draw against Brisbane and win over Richmond.

The Eagles have also shown positive signs recently and there were some good moments in last week's loss to Geelong.

West Coast veteran Jamie Cripps returns earlier than expected from knee surgery, with Noah Long the unlucky one to make way. For the Roos, Griffin Logue and Robert Hansen jnr are in at the expense of Aidan Corr and Finnbar Maley.

North Melbourne v West Coast at Hands Oval, 1.20pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr

West Coast: Bo Allan

Learn More 02:53

Carlton and Essendon meet in their annual King's Birthday Eve clash at the MCG on Sunday night.

The Blues need a win coming off their mid-season bye, holding a 4-7 win-loss record after losing three of their past four.

BLUES v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Carlton has enjoyed a strong recent record against the Bombers, winning four of the past five meetings between the clubs.

Despite being hit hard by injury, the Bombers are 6-5 and pushed reigning premier Brisbane hard at the Gabba last week.

Darcy Parish returns for his first game of 2025 in a boost for the Bombers' midfield, while Carlton has four big inclusions in the form of Zac Williams, Jack Silvagni, Alex Cincotta and Orazio Fantasia. Harry O'Farrell, Lewis Young, Jaxon Binns and Corey Durdin have been omitted.