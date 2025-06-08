It wasn't always pretty but North Melbourne managed to get the premiership points against West Coast

Jy Simpkin during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Hands Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne is somehow 1-0 at its Bunbury home, coming from behind against a wasteful West Coast on Sunday to win by 10 points in a scrappy game that it had looked destined to lose.



The Kangaroos trailed by 18 points early in the fourth quarter in a 'home' game they had sold to Hands Oval, but they lifted to boot the final three goals of the game to win 9.8 (62) to 6.16 (52).

Forward Cam Zurhaar took a brilliant pack mark and converted to give his team the lead in the final minutes, with captain Jy Simpkin icing the game with 43 seconds to play when he snapped on the run.



It was a bottom-of-the-table clash that at times reflected the ladder positions of the two teams, but North's ability to lift in the fourth quarter was ultimately rewarded as they moved ahead of 17th-placed Richmond and put a buffer between themselves and the last-placed Eagles.



Alastair Clarkson's team dominated inside 50s (17-8) and clearances (15-4) in the final term and created several opportunities, with Finn O'Sullivan getting them rolling before Zac Fisher missed a couple of chances.

Ruck Tristan Xerri, Simpkin and Zurhaar were all critical in the final charge, with young star Harry Sheezel lifting after a quiet three quarters to have 12 of his 28 disposals in the final term.



The Eagles would be kicking themselves after doing so much right to get themselves in a winning position. Ultimately their inability to covert in an incredibly wasteful performance cost them what would have been their second win this season.

After booting 0.5 in the first quarter, the Eagles made their move through the middle stages and kicked four unanswered goals either side of half-time. They could have sealed victory in the third quarter but were again wasteful, kicking 4.6 and leaving the door ajar for the Roos.



Young rebounder Colby McKercher was terrific for the winners, finishing with a game-high 35 disposals and eight rebound 50s. Caleb Daniel (29 and nine) was also influential, while Paul Curtis converted well for three goals, including a difficult set shot late in the third quarter.

Xerri was a standout with 22 disposals, 37 hitouts and 10 clearances, setting the tone early and giving his team a 13-5 clearance advantage in the first quarter.



With Charlie Comben intercepting, Daniel distributing and Curtis converting, the Roos broke away to a three-goal lead and looked in control, flooding their defensive half when needed as the inaccurate Eagles went goalless to quarter-time.

The Eagles adjusted in the second and got themselves back in the game through excellent pressure and efficient tackling, but they could not take full toll on the scoreboard as players racked up misses, including some that didn't score.



Impressive young forward Jack Williams finally converted to give the Eagles their first goal 20 minutes into the second quarter and from their 34th inside 50.

Their best period came early in the third term as Elijah Hewett, Liam Ryan and Williams all took chances, with Tom Cole later kicking just the fifth goal of his career when he launched a 50m set shot.



Tyler Brockman, whose move into the midfield has been a success, extended the lead to 16 points early in the fourth quarter with a brilliant snap from the pocket, but the pressure that had given the Eagles their lead dissipated thereafter as the Roos made the game-defining charge.

Key Roo cops big hit

North Melbourne will sweat on the fitness of intercepting defender Charlie Comben, who was substituted in the third quarter after copping a knee high on his back. Young Eagle Archer Reid flew for the ball in a marking contest and planted his knee in the back/shoulder region of Comben, who went to ground and played no further part in the game after heading to the rooms. The important defender had started well, taking some early intercept marks. His absence contributed to young West Coast forward Jack Williams enjoying a purple patch that almost got the Eagles over the line.

Charlie Comben during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Hands Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Eagles’ pressure adjustment

With a lot going wrong with the ball, the Eagles could definitely hang their hat on what they were doing without it in the first half. Being competitive and applying pressure is a focus for the team, and 14 tackles inside 50 in the first quarter was a great result and their most as a club in 10 years. It was also an excellent adjustment after laying just four in an entire game last week against Geelong. Tackling overall was a highlight for the young Eagles, who laid 54 in the first half and led the count 81-65 at full time, with Brady Hough (eight) and Matt Flynn (seven) leading the way as every Eagles laid at least one tackle.

Luke Davies-Uniacke during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Hands Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 3.3 5.3 9.8 (62)

WEST COAST 0.5 1.8 5.14 6.16 (52)



GOALS

North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Simpkin 2, Zurhaar 2, O'Sullivan, Parker

West Coast: J.Williams 2, Brockman, Cole, Hewett, Ryan



BEST

North Melbourne: Xerri, McKercher, Simpkin, Daniel, Curtis, Sheezel, McDonald

West Coast: Edwards, Baker, Hewett, Graham, Duggan, Brockman



INJURIES

North Melbourne: Comben (back)

West Coast: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen Jnr (replaced Charlie Comben in the third quarter)

West Coast: Bo Allan (replaced Archer Reid in the fourth quarter)



Crowd: approx 15,000 at Hands Oval