Leo Lombard celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING Gold Coast small forward Leo Lombard says teammate Charlie Ballard kept him "upbeat" on the road to his debut game against Fremantle on the weekend as he navigated a comeback from shoulder surgery.

Lombard dislocated his shoulder against Brisbane during the pre-season, taking away what looked an almost certain debut in the Suns' first game of 2025.

With a 10-12-week rehabilitation program on the menu, the Suns Academy graduate said it was Ballard that would play a pivotal role in his return.

The experienced key defender required knee surgery after rupturing his ACL in round one and the pair would quickly become rehab buddies.

"It was pretty tough but having positive guys who have also done long-term injuries, like Charlie Ballard, helped me keep a positive mindset and help me get through it so much better," Lombard said on Monday.

"I talked to Charlie a fair bit during rehab. He's just a positive guy. He's always making jokes or saying something funny while doing rehab and that kept me upbeat."

Learn More 17:25

Following two games in the VFL to improve his match fitness, Lombard was selected to play his first senior match against the Dockers on Saturday.

His one memorable moment came during the second quarter when he roved a forward 50 stoppage to kick his first career goal, sparking a wild celebration.

Learn More 00:59

Not only did the 18-year-old high-five almost every teammate, but while he sprinted from the field for a rotation, pointed in the direction of his mum and mates in the crowd to celebrate.

"It was surreal," he said.

"I was dreaming of that as a kid.

"I don't really take control over my emotions, I think my emotions took control of me.

"It was good to share that with the team, myself, the crowd and my family.

"(Mum) was in disbelief. She couldn't believe what was real or not real. She was happy-as."