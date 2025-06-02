Greg Swann will depart Brisbane to take on a key role at the AFL

Brisbane CEO Greg Swann ahead of the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE CEO Greg Swann will take up the AFL's new position of football performance executive after informing the Lions of his intention to move on Monday.

The role at AFL House officially opened last week when League CEO Andrew Dillon restructured his leadership team to split the position previously held by Laura Kane into two.

Swann will be responsible for areas like umpiring, the Match Review Officer, game development and rule changes.

He will leave the Lions by late July, with current club chief operating officer Sam Graham set to fill his position.

Swann has a plethora of experience in clubland, heading to Brisbane in 2014 after successful stints as CEO at Collingwood and Carlton earlier in the century.

Chris Fagan (left) and Greg Swann celebrate Brisbane's Grand Final win on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Since moving north, the veteran administrator has overseen a total resurgence at the Lions, culminating in the 2024 premiership.

He was on the panel that selected Chris Fagan as the club's coach in 2016, which helped lift the club out of the doldrums.

Swann was also onboard for the inclusion of the Lions' powerful women's team, oversaw the build of an $80 million training and administration base at Springfield and has watched the membership surge to almost 64,000 – almost inconceivable a decade ago.

He will finish with Brisbane following its round 18 match against the Western Bulldogs on July 18 at the Gabba.