The Blues are working hard as they seek a simple fix to turn their season around

Mitch McGovern in action during Carlton's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has taken a collective deep breath in its mid-season break as its straightforward problem proves diabolically hard to fix.

"For us it's pretty simple – it's just our connection, we think," says defender Mitch McGovern.

"We've been doing a lot of work – and it started over the pre-season.

"Unfortunately it hasn't come to fruition out on the oval, but we've been working our arses off trying to get that right."

That inability to make the most of its defence and contested-ball work as it heads into attack has been a big reason Carlton's season is on the precipice with a 4-7 record.

Rather than have a mid-season camp, as they famously did two years ago, the Blues went their separate ways.

Learn More 17:25

McGovern, being the father of three children, visited Werribee Zoo.

They will return to action in the King's Birthday Eve clash on Sunday night against arch-rival Essendon, which similarly is outside the top eight and badly in need of a win.

Standing next to Essendon key forward Peter Wright at an MCG media call on Monday, McGovern said the Blues must be more selfless as they try to solve their connection issues going into attack.

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay are obvious forward targets, but Carlton must be more selective.

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay during Carlton's win over North Melbourne in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're doing a lot right. We're defending really well ... we just need to finish, our players are getting opportunities," McGovern said.

"The competition is too even to not have a consistent four-quarter effort, which we've shown over the last six weeks, where we've let teams back into it.

"It's a hard one, like having Peter up in the forward line for Essendon. When you have a tall target like Charlie and Harry, it's hard to not kick to them when you know how good they are and what they can produce.

"It's more for us being selfless teammates and bringing other people into the game more, how to score better as a collective rather than individuals."

Equally, the Blues know they must not throw the baby out with the bath water, as their defence and contest work is giving them opportunities.

"We can't just focus in on what's not working, we have to focus in on what we're good at," he said.