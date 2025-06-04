HAWTHORN'S losing streak is expected to continue, while reigning premier Brisbane is also tipped to fall in a round of tricky match-ups.
The Western Bulldogs are heavily favoured to beat the Hawks - who have lost their past three matches - on Thursday night, while Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates in a huge Friday night clash over the Lions.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Meanwhile, Chad Wingard is the only expert picking Gold Coast to overcome its GMHBA Stadium hoodoo, and Sarah Black is the only one picking Richmond to get the better of Sydney.
Check out the R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 24 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 76
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - eight points
Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 74
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 17 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 73
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 9 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 72
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs – 22 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 72
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs – 19 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 72
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs – 12 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 71
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs – 10 points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 71
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs – 18 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 69
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - seven points
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 68
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 66
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Last week: 6
Total: 66
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 10-2 Hawthorn
Adelaide 9-3 Brisbane
Richmond 1-11 Sydney
Geelong 11-1 Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 9-3 West Coast
Carlton 10-2 Essendon
Melbourne 0-12 Collingwood
Byes: St Kilda, Fremantle