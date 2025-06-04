Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

HAWTHORN'S losing streak is expected to continue, while reigning premier Brisbane is also tipped to fall in a round of tricky match-ups.

The Western Bulldogs are heavily favoured to beat the Hawks - who have lost their past three matches - on Thursday night, while Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates in a huge Friday night clash over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Chad Wingard is the only expert picking Gold Coast to overcome its GMHBA Stadium hoodoo, and Sarah Black is the only one picking Richmond to get the better of Sydney.

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 24 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 76

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - eight points

Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 74

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 17 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 73

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 9 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 72

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs – 22 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 72

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 19 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 72

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs – 12 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 71

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs – 10 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 71

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs – 18 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 69

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - seven points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 68

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 66

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 66

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 10-2 Hawthorn

Adelaide 9-3 Brisbane

Richmond 1-11 Sydney

Geelong 11-1 Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Port Adelaide

North Melbourne 9-3 West Coast

Carlton 10-2 Essendon

Melbourne 0-12 Collingwood

Byes: St Kilda, Fremantle