Hudson Walker celebrates kicking the winning goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Mineral Resources Park on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A STANDOUT game from Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves wasn't enough for Vic Country as Western Australia clinched a win with the final kick of the game in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships contest on Saturday.

Hibbins-Hargreaves announced himself as a potential top-15 pick with his best game of the season with four goals, including two late ones in the final term to lift Vic Country to the lead.

But in an entertaining clash at Mineral Resources Park in Perth, it was local talent Hudson Walker who stole the show with a set shot goal with 30 seconds remaining. With WA three points down, Walker's kick sailed through to hand his state a three-point victory in their first outing of the national carnival.

It capped a promising display from the Subiaco talent, who finished with 16 disposals and seven tackles and was a contributor throughout the game. It was among an even spread of performers for WA, with Fremantle Next Generation Academy member Toby Whan having 18 disposals and a goal, while midfielder Fred Rodriquez kicked two goals from 17 disposals and six tackles to show his wares as his state's leading on-ball prospect.

Jacob Farrow had some exciting moments, while Oscar Willis (16 disposals), Sam Swadling (1.3 from 12 disposals) and Cody Curtin (three goals) were also among the key players for WA.

Vic Country got the early running in the game in leading by 13 points at quarter time, but WA hit back with four goals in the second term and five in the third to take control before Country's late counterpunch.

Fresh from kicking the matchwinner for the Dandenong Stingrays at Coates Talent League level last week, Hibbins-Hargreaves again underlined his front-half talents as an eyecatcher for Vic Country with his four goals coming from 17 touches.

Geelong Falcons midfielder Josh Lindsay was the leading ball-getter in the game with 29 disposals and eight marks and some penetrating play, while Willem Duursma collected 26 disposals and seven marks playing through the midfield. Classy bottom-ager Will Malady, who is draft eligible next year, kicked two goals.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:00 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: WA v Vic Country Western Australia and Victoria Country clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

01:00 Epic finale as Walker wins it with final kick Hudson Walker delivers a clutch goal in the dying moments of the game to send WA into a frenzy

00:51 Hibbins-Hargreaves heats up with double delight Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves makes the most of his opportunities with two superb finishes in the third quarter

00:33 Freddy, set, go: Rodriguez does it again Fred Rodriguez turns heads for a second time this game with a superb goal bursting out of the middle of the ground

00:59 Raise the Curtin: Cody claims two in style WA prospect Cody Curtin displays composure and class with a pair of strong marks and clinical finishes in the second term

00:32 Rodriguez rockets home a beauty for opening act Fred Rodriguez spills the mark but recovers quickly to nail a brilliant first goal for WA

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1.2 5.6 10.7 12.9 (81)

VIC COUNTRY 3.3 4.6 8.10 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Western Australia: Curtin 3, Rodriguez 2, Banfield, Farrow, Kelly, Swadling, Walker, Watson, Whan

Vic Country: Hibbins-Hargeaves 4, Malady 2, Ah-Mu 2, Mellor, Neocleous, Smith