Harry McKay has been ruled out of the clash with Essendon

Harry McKay kicks the ball during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON spearhead Harry McKay has been ruled out of Sunday night's King's Birthday Eve clash with Essendon due to knee soreness, with Hudson O'Keeffe set to debut in his place.

Medical staff had been monitoring McKay after he was unable to take part in the the Blues' main training session on Thursday.

With the knee issue continuing, a decision was made on Saturday morning to withdraw him from the side to face the Bombers.

McKay will undergo further assessment next week.

O'Keeffe, who joined the Blues as part of the pre-season supplemental selection period in 2023, will be the club's fifth debutant this season.

The young ruck/forward has spent the last three seasons developing at VFL level, with coach Michael Voss confirming the news of O'Keeffe's call-up to the playing group on Saturday.

"You've worked really hard. The thing we love about you the most is it's not about the kicks, marks and handballs - it's going to be about how you compete. That's your real strength - these guys will love playing with you over a long period of time, I know it," Voss said.

"They're going to be talking about how you compete, how you protect people. .. congratulations mate, you're going to live out your dream."

O'Keeffe has played 32 games with the Blues' VFL side, honing his craft as both an emerging ruck as well as a key forward option.

He's kicked eight goals from seven games so far this season while also working in tandem with Marc Pittonet in the ruck.

The 20-year-old's best showing this season came against Coburg in round six, kicking three goals while hauling in six marks (three contested), while he produced 17 disposals against Sydney and kicked two goals against Williamstown in the fortnight prior to the bye.