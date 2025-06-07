Adam Kingsley says his side's offence 'needs work' ahead of its game against Brisbane

Toby Greene is helped from the ground during GWS's game against Port Adelaide in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will hope superstar skipper Toby Greene can recover from injury in time to lead a stuttering attack against reigning premiers Brisbane.

Greene suffered a corked left hip/glute when he copped a knee from Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir in a marking contest late in the first quarter of Saturday night's 9.12 (66) to 7.8 (50) defeat at Manuka Oval.

He attempted to play on through obvious discomfort but was ultimately substituted for Brent Daniels at half-time.

"Toby just got that cork on the side of his hip," coach Adam Kingsley said.

"He just couldn't run. He gutsed it out for another 20 minutes. We pushed him deep, but the reality was we needed to get Brent Daniels into the game and take Toby out.

"So unfortunate, but that's sometimes how it happens."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: GWS v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Giants and Power clash in round 13 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:08 Hinkley post-match, R13: 'That helps us get back on track where we want to be' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 13’s match against GWS

08:12 Kingsley post-match, R13: 'We planned really well for it. We just didn't do it as well as what they did' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 13’s match against Port Adelaide

08:04 Highlights: GWS v Port Adelaide The Giants and Power clash in round 13 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 Moraes the miracle super sub comes up big Christian Moraes slots a crucial goal to extend the lead, only minutes after he was injected into the game

00:48 Hogan ignites Giants' final-term spark Jesse Hogan gets his side off to a flyer in the fourth quarter with this excellent snap

00:39 Jackson's milestone moment with career first Hugh Jackson drills a great set-shot goal to earn his first AFL major in just his second game

00:45 Greene stunned after brutal knee to the back Toby Greene falls down in agony after copping a sickening knee from Aliir Aliir and is eventually subbed out

00:43 Dancing with the stars: Farrell's fancy footwork goal Kane Farrell launches an amazing long-range bomb after evading an opponent to take back the lead for the Power

00:46 Jesse's back: Star Giant nails neat finish Jesse Hogan begins his bounceback performance after going goalless last week with this wonderful soccer effort

When asked whether Greene would be OK to face the Lions next Saturday, Kingsley couldn't give a definitive answer.

"I have no idea," he said.

"He'll get it treated and see how he trains throughout the week."

GWS (7-6) remains inside the top eight but have had patchy form and face a stern test against the Lions at the Gabba, especially if their attack doesn't click.

The Giants kicked just one goal in the second half against Port, and seven for the match in a frustrating defeat.

Learn More 08:12

"We've got a bit of work to do with our offence," Kingsley said.

"We've been a little bit inconsistent in that space.

"Some really good games, but some games like tonight where we were a bit slow and error-filled."

Meanwhile, Port has renewed belief they can right their season and make a run at finals.

Learn More 08:12

The 14th-placed Power have improved their record to 5-7 and sit eight points outside the finals places.

When asked if finals were still Port's dream, coach Ken Hinkley said: "Yeah, why wouldn't they be?

"Yeah, we're of the belief that we have to do a lot of things right, clearly. We've put ourselves in an awkward position.

"But all we can do is turn up next week and make sure we give the best account of ourselves and try and get another win.

Learn More 08:08

"Who knows where the journey takes you, but all I know is that in the past we've been able to get on decent runs, we've been able to win lots of games of footy in a row.

"We're going to live in the space that we believe in ourselves."

When asked about Port's bye ahead of the Giants match, Hinkley had quipped to Fox Sports: "I got a decent break coming, so I didn't need too much."