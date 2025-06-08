South Australia forward Aidan Schubert celebrates a goal for South Australia against the Allies in the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia's skipper Dyson Sharp has powered his side to its second straight win of the Marsh AFL Under-18 National Championships with a commanding midfield display.

Sharp's run of recent form continued in his state's second game of the national carnival on Sunday with 32 disposals and two goals in the 61-point thrashing of Vic Metro at Alberton Oval.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

The Central District prospect was the standout midfielder on the ground and his ability to float forward and also hit the scoreboard to go with his game-high six clearances made him the clear best afield in the 15.10 (100) to 5.9 (39) win.

Sharp is viewed as a first-round draftee and showed his muscle around the contest, as did Sam Cumming, who was also excellent with two goals from 19 disposals for SA.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:02 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: SA v Vic Metro South Australia and Victoria Metro clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:27 Dead-eye Nye nails one from the pocket Jesse Nye slots a brilliant set shot in tough conditions

00:27 Peucker strikes it pure for his second Zane Peucker shows plenty of class to hit one home in the third term

00:29 Monster Marsh grab sees South Australia hit front Mitch Marsh shows his aerial prowess with a powerful pack mark for SA

00:29 Vic Metro all class in wet as Greeves hits it home Oliver Greeves gets on the end of some brilliant Vic Metro ball movement in the wet

00:24 Zane zigs and zags before hitting home opener Zane Peucker shows plenty of skill in traffic as South Australia takes an early lead

Richmond father-son prospect Louis Kellaway (son of former Tiger Duncan) found 19 touches, while tall forward Aidan Schubert backed up last week's four goals against the Allies with another three majors.

Mitch Marsh, who also booted four goals last week, could have had as many again if not for inaccuracy in windy conditions, with the marking option kicking 1.3.

Vic Metro got the early lead, with a seven-point advantage at quarter time, but managed just two goals after that to South Australia's 13.

The smacking saw SA register 46 inside-50s to Vic Metro's 26, with Ollie Greeves' 27 disposals, one goal and five clearances making him Metro's most consistent player across the game.

Learn More 06:02

Kye Fincher, who is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, cracked in for 27 touches as well, while potential No.1 pick Cooper Duff-Tytler collected 18 disposals and 21 hitouts whilst rucking around the ground.

Aaron Sharkie (19 disposals), Sam Grlj (18) and Collingwood father-son Tom McGuane (15) - the son of Magpies premiership player Mick - were others to get some of the ball for Metro, but it was a tough day for their forwards with South Australia's midfield dominance.

South Australia will host Western Australia next week at Alberton Oval as the home team looks to go 3-0 and be hot favourites to take out this year's championships.



SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.2 7.5 11.8 15.10 (100)

VIC METRO 3.3 4.3 4.8 5.9 (39)



GOALS

South Australia: Schubert 3, Sharp 2, Peucker 2, Cumming 2, Barker, Marsh, Nairn, Nye, Reichelt, Roberts-Thomson

Vic Metro: Bamert, Dovaston, Greeves, McCarthy, Saxena