Marcus Bontempelli and his Bulldogs teammates leave the field after their loss to Hawthorn in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joey Pignataro join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Hawks back to their 2024 best and Damo says they'll be hard to beat

- Dogs fall to 6-6, are they really a contender?

- Crows' credibility on the line in huge Friday night clash v Lions

- The latest on the political hurdle facing Tasmania's AFL bid

- All the teams news, including a star Cat recruit's debut

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts