The Crows have kicked five unanswered goals in the final quarter to overcome the Lions

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has shown it can beat the best, overrunning reigning premier Brisbane for a thrilling five-point win on Friday night.

The Crows answered any questions over their credentials with a 10.8 (68) to 8.15 (63) win in the wet at Adelaide Oval.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide kicked five unanswered goals in the final quarter to improve to 9-4, while the Lions slipped to 9-1-3.

The comeback was inspired by captain Jordan Dawson (18 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal), who enjoyed a phenomenal final quarter.

Lions gun Will Ashcroft (31 disposals, eight clearances and seven tackles) was enormous in the first half, but the Lions were left to rue missed opportunities late.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:18 Last two mins: Late misses cost Lions in loss to Crows The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in round 13

00:43 Keays gives the coldest stare after sneaking epic goal Ben Keays has Adelaide Oval running wild after somehow squeezing through this super major in the final term

00:56 Captain Dawson rocks stadium with massive mark and goal Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson reels in a high-flying grab and lifts the crowd to deafening levels

00:47 Pedlar puts foot on pedal after Rankine wins battle Luke Pedlar charges into an open goal after Izak Rankine's clever tap creates the perfect opportunity

00:41 Cameron cracks onto the scene and the finish is supreme Charlie Cameron bursts into space, leaving defenders in his wake before slotting a sensational left-foot goal

00:56 Rachele revs up crowd with ridiculous boundary finish Josh Rachele lays a brilliant tackle before slotting an outstanding goal from the tightest of angles

00:29 Keays unlocks the door as Crows fans finally roar Former Lion Ben Keays wastes no time slamming the footy on his boot to break the deadlock with Adelaide’s first major early in the second term

00:45 Charlie’s fast footwork cues up Rayner’s opener Ex-Crow Charlie Cameron dances through defenders in slippery conditions before feeding Cam Rayner for a sizzling opening goal

00:41 Crows recruit reported for dangerous tackle on Neale James Peatling goes in the book after his tackling action on Lachie Neale is deemed dangerous

ADELAIDE 0.6 3.7 5.8 10.8 (68)

BRISBANE 2.3 5.3 8.7 8.15 (63)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rachele 3, Keays 3, Walker, Thilthorpe, Pedlar, Dawson

Brisbane: Rayner 2, Cameron 2, McCluggage, Lohmann, Bailey, Ah Chee