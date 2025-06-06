ADELAIDE has shown it can beat the best, overrunning reigning premier Brisbane for a thrilling five-point win on Friday night.
The Crows answered any questions over their credentials with a 10.8 (68) to 8.15 (63) win in the wet at Adelaide Oval.
Adelaide kicked five unanswered goals in the final quarter to improve to 9-4, while the Lions slipped to 9-1-3.
The comeback was inspired by captain Jordan Dawson (18 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal), who enjoyed a phenomenal final quarter.
Lions gun Will Ashcroft (31 disposals, eight clearances and seven tackles) was enormous in the first half, but the Lions were left to rue missed opportunities late.
ADELAIDE 0.6 3.7 5.8 10.8 (68)
BRISBANE 2.3 5.3 8.7 8.15 (63)
GOALS
Adelaide: Rachele 3, Keays 3, Walker, Thilthorpe, Pedlar, Dawson
Brisbane: Rayner 2, Cameron 2, McCluggage, Lohmann, Bailey, Ah Chee