Twelve months on from Christian Petracca's horrific injuries on King's Birthday, take a look at the timeline of events that have unfolded

Christian Petracca leaves the field in pain during Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE superstar Christian Petracca is set to return to the King's Birthday stage on Monday, almost 12 months to the day since he suffered serious injuries in a collision with Collingwood captain Darcy Moore.

The injury, his subsequent surgery, and recovery was the catalyst for months of conflict and soul-searching at the Demons, during which club CEO Gary Pert and president Kate Roffey both departed the club.

As the Demons and Petracca prepare to face the Magpies again in the annual, Big Freeze at the 'G game, here's a look at the timeline of events that have unfolded over the past 12 months.

June 11, 2024

Petracca collides with Darcy Moore in a marking contest just before quarter-time in the King's Birthday clash against Collingwood, leaving the superstar Demon in agony. Petracca is assessed by doctors at the break and attempts to play on in the second quarter, but is forced from the field again.

Petracca is taken to hospital at half-time, where scans reveal he has suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen. He undergoes surgery that night and his season is over.

Learn More 00:56

June 17

Petracca tells Nova 100 radio he had undergone surgery "with his eyes open" after his pain levels had dramatically increased on the night of his injury. "I've been better ... it's been pretty traumatic, four or five days in ICU and the last couple of days were just in the ward. Now I'm out of hospital which is nice, I'm at home – thank God," he said.

"It's been pretty full on, I don't wish this on my worst enemy.

August 12

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert sends a letter to members, declaring that Petracca would remain at the club until at least the end of 2029, when his current contract ends.

August 27

Reports emerge that Petracca is disgruntled with the Demons and is considering requesting a trade to a rival Melbourne club.

Christian Petracca is seen on the bench after leaving the ground with a rib injury during the match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

August 29

Melbourne president Kate Roffey tells SEN radio that she has not spoken directly with Petracca since his injury, but says there is no stand-off between the superstar midfielder and the club.

August 31

Melbourne and Petracca release a joint statement on a Saturday evening during the AFL's pre-finals bye weekend, confirming Petracca's commitment to the club. The Demons say a deal won't be entertained under any circumstances.

September 6

Roffey steps down as Demons president and departs the board immediately, following fierce criticism for her comments on radio about Petracca's injury and subsequent recovery. Club champion and board member Brad Green steps up as president.

September 18

Petracca reveals he will miss the Demons' best and fairest, preferring instead to fly to Europe for a training camp with one of his personal sponsors. He releases a video on the club website, saying he had held "really robust discussions" with club officials about the Demons' direction ahead of the 2025 season and reiterates his commitment to the club.

October 30

CEO Gary Pert, who joined the Demons after the 2018 season and oversaw the 2021 premiership, resigns. Club great and former Melbourne Cricket Club president Stephen Smith commits to joining the board and is viewed as a likely future president of the club.

November 22

Petracca returns to the training track for the first official time since his injury, joining fellow gun midfielder Clayton Oliver in a session at the club's Gosch's Paddock training ground.

Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver at Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

February 22, 2025

Petracca is not selected to face North Melbourne in a pre-season match simulation clash with North Melbourne at Arden Street. The Demons win by 46 points after a dominant final term.

February 28

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin confirms Petracca will play in the club's AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle in Perth.

March 2

Petracca collects 33 disposals and nine clearances in the Demons' 19-point loss to the Dockers in Mandurah, playing a full game in the midfield with no ill-effects.

Christian Petracca in action during the 2025 AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Rushton Park on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

March 16

Petracca plays his first senior game since suffering his injury on King's Birthday, starring in the Demons' narrow loss to Greater Western Sydney at the MCG. He has 27 disposals and kicks two goals as the Dees go down courtesy of a Lachie Keeffe goal in the final minutes.

Learn More 00:38

May 21

In his first media conference since his injury, Petracca reaffirms his commitment to the Demons ahead of playing his 200th game in round 10.

"I understand there's always going to be noise surrounding that, but internally I know, my teammates know, my coaches know and the club knows that I'm a Melbourne person through and through. Last year was nothing more than wanting to make this football club better and see success," he said.

Jack Viney, Christian Petracca, Max Gawn and Tom McDonald pose for a photo on May 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

June 10

Almost a year to the day since his injury, Petracca is set to face Collingwood again in the annual King's Birthday blockbuster at the MCG.