COLLINGWOOD key forward Dan McStay will play his first game since round seven against Melbourne on King's Birthday, while the Demons have recalled Jacob van Rooyen as one of three changes.

McStay has been managing a knee issue since he was subbed off on Anzac Day and has been brought straight back into the senior side, while youngster Will Hayes has also been recalled for just his second AFL game.

The duo come into the Magpies side for Lachie Schultz (hamstring) and Patrick Lipinski (concussion).

Dees forward van Rooyen has kicked just four goals from six games so far in a largely forgettable season, which has included being dropped twice.

Having played the first five games of the season, the 22-year-old was left out in round six, recalled in round nine but then dropped again after he managed just two kicks in the loss to Hawthorn.

He's back again for the traditional public holiday game against the Pies, while Koltyn Tholstrup and Blake Howes have also been recalled.

While van Rooyen comes in for Aidan Johnson (suspension), Bailey Laurie and Harry Sharp have been left out.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.van Rooyen, K.Tholstrup, B.Howes

Out: B.Laurie (omitted), A.Johnson (suspension), H.Sharp (omitted)

R12 sub: Bailey Laurie

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.McStay, W.Hayes

Out: P.Lipinski (concussion), L.Schultz (hamstring)

R12 sub: Lachie Sullivan