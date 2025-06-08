The Blues have overcome the Bombers in a thriller at the MCG

Carlton celebrates a goal during its clash against Essendon in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has held off a courageous Essendon by eight points in a King's Birthday Eve thriller in front of a crowd of 74,280 at the MCG.

A six-goal-to-one first quarter set the game up for the Blues who were able to hold off the fighting Bombers to win 11.12 (78) to 11.4 (70).

Essendon outscored the Blues in every other quarter, kicking 10 goals to Carlton's five after quarter-time.

But the Blues were able to hang on to their lead, winning by just eight points against their arch-rivals after almost coughing up a 38-point lead.

Carlton set the tone early, when a strong pack mark by Tom De Koning in between Essendon talls Peter Wright and Nate Caddy kick-started a chain of possessions resulting in an Adam Saad running goal to open the game's scoring.

In his return game, Zac Williams looked right at home in his first game since injuring his calf in round seven, providing a spark up forward for the Blues. The forward's pinpoint delivery provided goal assists to Charlie Curnow and Jesse Motlop, who both started the game looking fresh and full of confidence.

Before Essendon fans had warmed their seats, the Blues had extended their lead to 27 points without the Bombers having registered a score.

It was debutant Luamon Lual who finally broke the run of four answered Carlton goals, when the first-gamer kicked his side's first, joining the group of first gamers to kick a goal with their first kick in AFL football.

A contentious free kick against the in-form Nic Martin meant the Bombers' run was short-lived as Williams converted. Martin was penalised for a deliberate rushed behind when he walked the ball across the line without pressure from a Carlton opponent.

It wasn't the start the Bombers wanted in the second quarter as Sam Durham collected Blues mid Adam Cerra with a big bump. The bump will no doubt draw attention from the Match Review Officer, but in good news for Durham and the Blues, Cerra remained on the ground.

Essendon stalled Carlton's scoring in the second term, while adding a couple of their own through Caldwell and Perkins, who converted from set shots. A third goal to Wright on the half-time siren meant the Bombers had outscored Carlton in the second quarter, but the margin was still a comfortable 28 points in the Blues' favour.

The Bombers had a fast start to the second half when Matt Guelfi scored in the first 29 seconds. Guelfi’s goal meant the Bombers had kicked four of the last five goals as the momentum of the game continued to shift in Essendon's direction.

Wright started providing a presence in Essendon's forward line, adding two further goals and bringing the game well and truly back into a fight. Wright's two majors meant the margin was reduced to single digits.

Carlton made forays forward initially without success, but after a number of attempts, a juggling spoil-turned-mark gave Motlop his second and his side's first for the second half, not long before the three-quarter time break.

Young forward Caddy, who had been kept quiet in the first half by Jack Silvagni, increased his presence and a kick off the ground set up a goal to Jade Gresham, giving Essendon the quick response.

A much-needed goal from Blake Acres from the boundary line from 50 metres out extended the Blues' buffer to 17 points to start the final term.

De Koning, who was arguably the Blues' best on ground, applied a huge tackle in the middle of the ground on his veteran counterpart Todd Goldstein to set up Carlton's second in a row with the turnover creating a fast break out the back with Williams running into an open goal.

The Blues couldn't shake their opponents as Essendon added the next three to keep the game alive. In his 100th game, Xavier Duursma took a huge grab and kicked his first to reduce the margin to just six points with less than five minutes remaining.

But the Blues added a couple of handy points and retained possession with the clock counting down to hold on.

Important Blues return

Carlton looks a much better side with the inclusion of Zac Williams and Jack Silvagni. The two were in the Blues' best, with Williams playing an important role up forward, with his accurate delivery and two goals helping Carlton get off to its quick start. At the other end, Silvagni kept dangerous Essendon spearhead Nate Caddy goalless while collecting 17 disposals and taking six marks of his own. The two were pivotal to helping get the Blues over the line in what ended up being a tight affair.

De Koning dominates

Tom De Koning was a standout in the Blues' win. The Blues ruck came up against veteran Todd Goldstein and made the most of his match-up against the 36-year-old, collecting 23 disposals, winning seven clearances and kicking a goal. De Koning exposed Goldstein with his efforts around the ground, using his running ability to get separation from his opponent. Goldstein, who has become the Bombers' No.1 ruck following injuries to his younger teammates, has been able to compete with his younger opponents thus far, but in Sunday's clash he was well and truly beaten.

CARLTON 6.4 8.6 9.8 11.12 (78)

ESSENDON 1.1 4.2 8.3 11.4 (70)

GOALS

Carlton: Williams 2, Motlop 2, Curnow 2, Saad, McGovern, Fantasia, De Koning, Acres

Essendon: Wright 3, Gresham 2, Perkins, Martin, Lual, Guelfi, Duursma, Caldwell

BEST

Carlton: De Koning, Silvagni, Cerra, Walsh, Motlop, Acres

Essendon: Martin, Parish, Gresham, Merrett, Caldwell

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Essendon: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Will White (replaced Matt Carroll in the fourth quarter)

Essendon: Archer Day-Wicks (replaced Archie Perkins in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 74,280 at the MCG