It was as hot as a Big Freeze can be in a thrilling tussle at the MCG on Monday

Tim Membrey celebrates during the round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG, June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has held on for a tightly fought win, seeing off a Melbourne comeback to scrape over the line by one point.

After a scrappy first half, Melbourne had found some rare fluency to drag the margin back from 20 points, pinching the lead halfway through the last term, but a Dan McStay major and four swapped behinds saw the final margin sit at 11.6 (72) to 10.11 (71).

DEMONS V MAGPIES Full match details and stats

Max Gawn had been simply tremendous all game, but a rare skewed kick across goal with 35 seconds left found the safe long sleeves of Will Hoskin-Elliott, and the game was done.

Bayley Fritsch hadn't had his best game up until the final section of the match, but he came to life in a big way, taking full advantage of Melbourne's stronger entries inside 50 with some sharp front-and-centre crumbing work.

The bouffant was bouncing as he kicked a goal just before the final break, helping the margin back to a manageable seven, before kicking 2.1 and setting up Kozzy Pickett for another, the Dees snatching the lead 12 minutes into the last, but it was to no avail.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:03 Gawn, May come together after Pies win a thriller Max Gawn nudges Steven May away after the final siren at the MCG

03:37 Last two mins: Pies hold off Dees in classic The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Collingwood in round 13

01:00 Dynamic duo: Late Fritsch-Pickett blitz turns contest Bayley Fritsch and Kysaiah Pickett combine for three huge final-term goals as Melbourne threatens to snatch a dramatic victory

00:39 Pickett’s costly 50m penalty punished by Daicos Kysaiah Pickett is made to pay full price by Nick Daicos after coughing up the footy in the middle of the ground

00:38 All day Long: Ned never stops working Ned Long continues his stunning run of form as he gets on the end of a selfless team move and finishes with ease

00:43 Magpie masters: Pendles and Sidey own the stage again Scott Pendlebury shows some sublime class in the middle of the ground to set up a goal, before Steele Sidebottom pops up later with a pearler of his own

00:33 Kysaiah turns messiah as soccer miracle stuns ‘G Dees livewire Kysaiah Pickett pulls off the unthinkable, as his soccer effort from just inside 50 somehow dribbles through

00:33 Here to McStay: Returning Magpie has his say Dan McStay makes an immediate impact in his comeback game for Collingwood with a terrific finish in the first term

00:36 Swift as a Sparrow: Demon delivers the opener Tom Sparrow assesses his options before electing to go himself and drill a super opening goal

20:04 Big Freeze 11: Check out all the action from the slide Watch all the action from the Big Freeze 11 slide

Much-needed rain had hit the city for the past three days, but it stayed away for the game itself, the MCG turf a little muddy and slippery underfoot.

Melbourne had shaken off its Alice Springs red dust rust with positive ball movement – instigated by Steven May out of defence – but the footy spent much more time in Collingwood's attacking half to open the game, with a bit of ping pong played early.

Learn More 03:37

It was shaping up to be the type of game where Christian Petracca could fall over and still mark the ball on his chest while lying on his back, only for the Dees to burn yet another entry inside 50.

At half-time, Melbourne led in clearances, inside 50s and tackles, but had kicked 2.4 for the term, while the more efficient Collingwood had landed three majors, including an AFL first for second-gamer Will Hayes.

Melbourne's concerns were nothing new, in fact verging on Groundhog Day. The defence held up relatively well, the midfield found plenty of the footy, but the entries into attack left much to be desired, heightened by a loss of structure inside 50.

Collingwood veterans Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore were feasting on the intercept, as did Steele Sidebottom when folding back from the wing.

Learn More 00:43

But the Pies themselves – one week before their mid-season bye – were far from perfect, often opting for one handball too many, meaning they were unable to properly put the foot down and kept Melbourne's hopes well and truly alive.

Pickett was a bright spark for the Dees, the Pies having no answer for the speedster who was a constant threat throughout.

Learn More 01:00

He started the second term with what bordered on a drop kick from 45m, kicking the ball along the ground to a vacant Melbourne goal, and most of the Demons’ best moments featured a hand from the star.

Josh Daicos was named the winner of the Neale Daniher trophy, having been a constant presence all game with 34 disposals and 11 marks off half-back, while Isaac Quaynor had some big moments late in defence.

There seemed some heat in a confrontation after the final siren between teammates Gawn and May, as the emotion of the occasion and loss showed.

Learn More 01:03

Ed Langdon, the tagger?

It was an unusual spin of the magnets from Simon Goodwin, but effective nonetheless. The Melbourne winger is noted for his endurance, which is incredibly high even among AFL players (sometimes he rides his bike to and from the MCG on game-day), and he had few issues keeping up with Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos around the ground, with other players taking charge at centre bounces. Langdon held the Pie to just seven touches at half-time, and 19 for the match. He got off the chain somewhat in the middle of the field with eight clearances.

Nick Daicos is tackled by Ed Langdon during the round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG, June 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

That's ruck craft, big boy

After a slow start to the season, Max Gawn has built into his year beautifully, and stared down another challenger to his All-Australian crown in Darcy Cameron. The Demon led hitouts 9-3 after just 10 minutes, and was the dominant force on the ground. While Cameron did find some footy in the second half and balanced out the equation somewhat, Gawn was one of the best players on the ground.

Max Gawn and Darcy Cameron during the Round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG, June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Thank you, Neale

Champion cyclist Cadel Evans set the tone early, going down the Big Freeze slide dressed as Gawn, while Alyssa Healy impressed as Sharon Strzelecki. Neale Daniher was halfway through a lap of the MCG when Melbourne ran through the banner, skipper Gawn making a beeline to hug the champion, followed by the rest of the team. The lap was finished with a guard of honour made up by the players and umpires, the Pies players then taking their opportunity to acknowledge Daniher, led by Darcy Moore and Josh Daicos.

Learn More 20:04

MELBOURNE 2.2 4.6 7.8 10.11 (71)

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 6.2 9.3 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Melbourne: Pickett 3, Fritsch 3, Sparrow, Tholstrop, Melksham, Petty

Collingwood: McStay 2, Sidebottom, Mihocek, Membrey, McCreery, Long, Hill, Hayes, Elliott, N.Daicos

BEST

Melbourne: Gawn, Oliver, Pickett, May, Petracca

Collingwood: J.Daicos, Howe, Sidebottom, Pendlebury, N.Daicos

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Caleb Windsor (replaced Lindsay in the third term)

Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott (replaced Allan in the fourth term)

Crowd: 77,761 at the MCG