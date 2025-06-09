ESSENDON midfielder Sam Durham has been offered a two-match ban for his bump on Carlton's Adam Cerra.
Durham caught Cerra, who had just picked up the ball, high during the second quarter of the Bombers' eight-point loss on Sunday night.
Cerra was assessed for concussion before playing out the game as Carlton recorded an important win.
The Match Review Officer charged Durham with forceful front-on contact, grading the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.
Durham is set to miss matches against Geelong and Fremantle.
North Melbourne's Luke McDonald and West Coast's Elijah Hewett can accept fines for tripping and careless contact with an umpire respectively.