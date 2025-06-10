We take a look at the footballers who have gone to a new level in 2025

A NEW club, a new role or even just the surge of confidence that comes when a player believes they belong at the top level.

All of these factors come into play when a footballer takes a leap in form, no matter their age.

From the father-son gun making a name for himself in defence, the new role helping a Swan rise, or players putting injuries behind them: these are the most improved players in the League.

RILEY THILTHORPE

We got a taste of it in the final seven rounds last season, but 2025 is the year in which Thilthorpe has truly elevated as a player. The star key forward used his rehab from a knee injury to transform himself physically last year, re-emerging late in the year as a man mountain. He doubled down in the most recent off-season and is now a nightmare match-up for key defenders given his ability in the air, at ground level and as an elite runner who ranks top two in the Crows' time trials. The 22-year-old has booted 27 goals in 12 games this season and ranks top three in the AFL for total contested marks and marks inside 50. Versatile defender Josh Worrell has become a key playmaker with his ability to intercept and use the ball well as a third tall, with lockdown key defender Mark Keane also significantly improved in a strong backline. – Nathan Schmook

JASPA FLETCHER

In a settled premiership team, the improvement of Fletcher has been a genuine highlight for the Lions in 2025. Although clubs would hope first-round draft selections entering their third season would be on the improve, what Fletcher has done has been incredible. Moved from the wing to half-back to cover for the injured Brandon Starcevich, the 21-year-old has been sure-handed in the air and on the ground, defended well one-on-one and been integral in the premiers' ball movement from the defensive half with his quick decision-making and exquisite kicking. Jack Payne has also made a leap this season, but perhaps more in his consistency than his top-level output, now shutting down the opposition's best key forwards on a regular basis. - Michael Whiting

JACK SILVAGNI

Silvagni has always been a very good player, but has found his niche as a full-time defender and has excelled into one of Carlton's most reliable footballers. Having spent much of his 125-game career being thrown forward, back, into the ruck, in the midfield and even sporadic stints where he's been used as a tagger, Silvagni has now settled as Jacob Weitering's main partner in a key defensive post. Despite often playing undersized, Silvagni has done sterling jobs on hulking key forwards like Aaron Naughton, athletic beasts like Nate Caddy, and tricky match-ups like Patrick Dangerfield to showcase his versatility in the role. Uncontracted beyond 2025, he has quickly become the Blues' priority re-signing as a result of his growing importance. - Riley Beveridge

NED LONG

Long isn't just the most improved player at Collingwood, he is arguably the most improved player in the AFL. After landing a second chance via last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, the 194cm midfielder has become a permanent fixture this year, helping balance a midfield built around Nick Daicos by providing a ruthless defensive edge at the coalface. Billy Frampton has also regained a spot in Craig McRae's defence and played an important role for a side that has won two more games than anyone else to start 2025. - Josh Gabelich

ZACH REID

The Bombers have been patient with the 23-year-old defender, who was the No.10 draft pick in 2020. But Reid has shown just why Essendon has been happy to wait despite the injuries that have impacted his career so heavily so far. Before hurting his hamstring in round 11, Reid, who signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, had become a crucial part of the Bombers' defence thanks to his ability in the air and his ball use. Young left-footer Archie Roberts has also grown this year, while Nic Martin has taken another step up as a midfielder/forward capable of having a major impact on games. - Dejan Kalinic

PAT VOSS

Injuries created the opportunity for Voss to play as a third tall forward and second ruck this season and he hasn't looked back, with the competitive big man's form ensuring he stayed in the team after Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson both returned. Voss has kicked 10 goals from eight games but it is his ability to crash packs, apply pressure, and lift teammates that is impressing. Converting set shot opportunities is the next step in his game, but a career-best three goals against Gold Coast showed he is on the right track. Midfielder Corey Wagner has become an important player after moving from half-back and playing a variety of defensive and attacking onball roles. Courageous backman Karl Worner is also flourishing with more opportunities, becoming a consistent defender whose decision-making and skill level has improved. Midfielder Neil Erasmus is enjoying a good recent patch of form. – Nathan Schmook

TOM ATKINS

The hard-nosed midfielder has been a fixture in Chris Scott's team since making his debut in 2019, but Atkins has taken his game to new heights in 2025. The 29-year-old leads the AFL in tackles and is on track to break Scott Selwood's record from 2011, but it's what Atkins is doing as a genuine midfield option, rather than just a defensive stoppage expert, that is catching the eye. He's averaging career-best numbers in tackles, clearances, contested possessions and goal assists and is near his career-high averages in disposals. The Cats' running men, Bailey Smith and Max Holmes, are other contenders for the most improved gong but they're coming off significantly higher bases than their less-heralded teammate. - Michael Rogers

BEN LONG

Off the back of a strong finish to 2024, Long has taken his game to a whole new level this season – no mean feat for someone in his ninth season in the AFL. Through 11 games, Long has kicked 24 goals and been the most reliable target inside 50 after spearhead Ben King. The 27-year-old has become a reliable aerial threat – able to crash packs when outnumbered and bring the ball to the turf – and an incredibly difficult match-up at ground level with his speed off the mark and nous around goal. Long has kicked at least one goal – and had two scoring shots – in each game to date. Bailey Humphrey has also made a huge leap in his third season, jumping from an average of 10 disposals to 17 as he spends more time in the midfield. It’s not just the raw numbers, but Humphrey’s impact is also there, with six score involvements a game. - Michael Whiting

FINN CALLAGHAN

Callaghan started the year by signing a lucrative four-year contract with the Giants and immediately set about justifying his value. An Opening Round performance where he had 33 disposals, seven clearances and kicked two goals in a win over Collingwood went some way to doing that. Callaghan quickly started being recognised as one of the side's most consistent and important midfielders, before suffering a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for much of the last month. He has still averaged career-highs in key statistical categories like disposals, contested possessions, score involvements, tackles, inside 50s and clearances this year to highlight his vast improvement. - Riley Beveridge

JOSH WARD

We've all seen glimpses of Ward's talent over his previous three seasons in the AFL but he has elevated his game to a new level in 2025. After being taken with pick No.7 in 2021, the 21-year-old struggled to nail down a permanent spot in the team as the likes of Will Day, Jai Newcombe and James Worpel held sway in the middle. But injuries and suspensions have seen the former Vic Metro captain get his opportunity - and he's grabbed it with both hands, averaging 22 disposals, four clearances and three tackles in his preferred role as an inside midfielder. Another 21-year-old taking giant strides - literally - is exciting playmaker Josh Weddle, who's shown in 55 games there's no ceiling to what he can do. - Brandon Cohen

KYSAIAH PICKETT

The Demons livewire was already a star of the game, but he's taken his impact to a new level in 2025 after missing the first three rounds. Pickett's ability to be a game-changer in the midfield, and maintain his output as a small forward places him among the most damaging forward-half players in footy. His best-afield displays against Fremantle (24 disposals, five goals) and Sydney (24 disposals, five goals again) showed just why Melbourne has offered him a seven-year contract extension. Pickett's premiership teammate Jake Bowey has also been a huge improver this year, and will be among the early contenders for a top-three finish in the 'Bluey' Truscott Medal. - Michael Rogers

PAUL CURTIS

Curtis has elevated his game so quickly that he's already among the League's best small forwards. Having kicked a respectable 30 goals last year, the 22-year-old likely would have already matched that total had it not been for a three-game suspension he served earlier in the season. Curtis has still booted 22 goals from nine games, kicking majors in every single appearance and kicking multiple goals in eight of his nine matches. He's also improved upon his pressure and tackling stats as well. At 185cm, Curtis is just as capable in the air as he is on ground level and has also become a hybrid threat alongside Nick Larkey and Jack Darling. Could he be a sneaky All-Australian chance? - Riley Beveridge

MILES BERGMAN

During a first half of the season in which Port has struggled to play consistent football, Bergman has not only stood up under the pressure of a contract year, but broadened his already excellent game. With injuries ravaging Port, Bergman has been thrown into the midfield over the past month and offered excellent support to Zak Butters, Ollie Wines and Willem Drew. Mitch Georgiades has also improved. Unlike previous years when he's has been flanked by Charlie Dixon, Todd Marshall and others, in 2025 Georgiades has been, at times, double teamed as the primary big target. Despite this, the 23-year-old has taken as many marks inside 50 as any player in the competition (35) and kicked 25 goals. Jase Burgoyne has taken another step to solidify the back half of the ground, winning five intercepts a game. - Michael Whiting

SAM BANKS

Banks is enjoying a fine season in 2025, his fourth at AFL level after being selected with pick No.21 in 2021. While he started the season on the wing, he has gone to a new level in the last month or so, covering at half-back for the injured Jayden Short. Banks played 15 games last year, and has already racked up 12 by the mid-season bye. He is averaging 20.3 disposals – up from 12.0 last year – and his speed and creativity with ball in hand have developed nicely. If the Tigers can hang onto the Tasmanian, he could form a dangerous rebounding partnership with sharp kicker Tom Brown, who has also had a fine season. Seth Campbell started the season with a bang, kicking 19 goals to date, while Thomson Dow (pre-injury) and Ben Miller have grown in confidence. - Sarah Black

COOPER SHARMAN

With Max King sidelined through injury, Sharman has stepped up to lead the Saints' forward line. The high-flyer has kicked 17 goals – one shy of his career-high for a season – and battled away in an often undersized forward line. Sharman has kicked at least one goal in eight of his 10 games, highlighted by a four-goal haul against Fremantle in round eight. Gun rebounder Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has taken another step up this year to be among the competition's best players, while Anthony Caminiti has grown into his role as a key defender. - Dejan Kalinic

SAM WICKS

In a year where most Swans have dropped from the highs of last season, the emergence of Wicks in defence has been a big plus. Having been in and out of the forward line in five seasons before this year, the 25-year-old shifted into defence in the off-season and has shut down some of the best small forwards in the competition, with Nick Watson and Shai Bolton among his victims. He's also averaged 15.3 disposals a game, a career-high, with his speed giving the Swans some run out of the back half. With veteran Harry Cunningham missing the bulk of the season so far due to injury, the emergence of Wicks has more than covered his absence. Aaron Francis has also impressed at both ends of the ground, highlighted by his three-goal cameo as the sub against Port Adelaide. - Martin Smith

REUBEN GINBEY

The Eagles got a look at Ginbey in defence late last year and saw enough to make him a permanent backman this season, with the former midfielder excelling in the role he had played as a junior. Ginbey has the athleticism and strength to play on all sorts of forwards while then running off offensively when the chance presents. His first three quarters against Geelong, holding Jeremy Cameron to one goal, highlighted his competitiveness and talent before the star Cat got off the chain in the last term. Elijah Hewett is building quickly in the midfield after injury ruined his 2024, while Tyrell Dewar has taken opportunities both on the wing and at half-back. Brady Hough was already a gun small defender, but he has moved into the midfield and shown he is capable of offensive or defensive roles, starring in the Eagles win against St Kilda with 24 disposals and his first career goal. – Nathan Schmook

ED RICHARDS

Matt Kennedy has proven to be one of the recruits of the year, playing at a level much higher than expected when that deadline day deal was struck. But Richards' ascension into the elite bracket as an inside midfielder, rather than a half-back, has been a sight to behold. The 25-year-old is the No.1-rated player in the AFL in 2025 and has emerged as a Brownlow Medal contender, after completing a full pre-season as a midfielder, before re-signing with the Bulldogs for five more years last month. - Josh Gabelich