Shannon Neale is seen in a moonboot during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 4-6 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 5-7 weeks James Peatling Suspension Round 16 Oscar Ryan Jaw 2 weeks Harry Schoenberg Quad 2 weeks Tyler Welsh Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Key defender Nick Murray is available for selection for the first time since round seven after recovering from a knee injury, with the club to weigh up whether he returns at AFL or SANFL level. The Crows will need to replace the suspended James Peatling, putting pressure on the midfield and bringing young onballer Sid Draper into calculations for a full game after he was omitted last week. There are other options for the Crows, who could upgrade substitute Brodie Smith or turn to Zac Taylor, who was an emergency against Brisbane. Billy Dowling (16 disposals and seven tackles in the SANFL) and Luke Nankervis (19 and seven marks) are outside options, while Charlie Edwards (24 and 10 rebound 50s) continues his push for a debut. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Quad 4 weeks Sam Day Hamstring Test Tom Doedee Soreness Test Darcy Gardiner Soreness Test Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 3-4 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion Test Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

There could be some big inclusions for Saturday’s match against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba with Starcevich and Day just needing to pass tests to be considered. Starcevich has missed 12 matches but would be hard to overlook if available, while Day might be a tougher decision with debutant Ty Gallop impressive on debut. Oscar McInerney has been an emergency the past three weeks and would be in line for a recall if his body is close to 100 percent, while young forward Will McLachlan continues to apply pressure from the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot TBC Lachie Cowan Hamstring 1-2 weeks Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Knee Test Nic Newman Knee TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will put McKay (knee) through a fitness test later this week ahead of Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Should he fail to get up, expect Hudson O'Keeffe to retain his spot after an impressive AFL debut last weekend. Cowan (hamstring) remains a couple of weeks away. Francis Evans (20 disposals, two goals) was among the best at VFL level, while father-son Ben Camporeale (32 disposals, 10 clearances) and ruck Marc Pittonet (21 disposals, 41 hitouts) were also solid. Corey Durdin and Jaxon Binns were among the emergencies at AFL level last Sunday night. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 3-4 weeks Pat Lipinski Concussion TBC Fin Macrae Shoulder 5-7 weeks Brayden Maynard Foot 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Lachie Schultz Hamstring 4-5 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Maynard is expected to be available after Collingwood’s mid-season bye this weekend after dealing with a plantar fascia injury in recent weeks. Lipinski is also progressing through the concussion protocols and on track for round 15. De Goey is still sidelined with an Achilles issue and won’t be rushed after a frustrating 12 months. Collingwood has a stack of options in the VFL who will come under consideration in the second half of the year, including Tom Mitchell who has now played a few full games in the VFL after missing 12 months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Sam Durham Suspension Round 17 Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring 4 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 4 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 5 weeks Mason Redman Calf 3 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 4 weeks Jordan Ridley Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers' already lengthy list of unavailable players has grown with Durham’s suspension, while Redman missed the loss to Carlton and is set to be sidelined until after Essendon’s bye. Essendon’s depth, particularly in defence, has been pushed ahead of a huge test against Geelong this week. Elijah Tsatas (28 disposals, six tackles and five clearances) was solid again in the VFL, while Dylan Shiel was the carryover emergency if the Bombers opt to replace Durham with another midfielder. Vigo Visentini (19 disposals and 27 hitouts) continues to improve, while mid-season recruit Oskar Smartt (18 and a goal) had a solid outing. Archie May (13 disposals, five marks and a goal) showed good signs, ruck Lachlan Blakiston (14 and four marks) played in defence and Liam McMahon kicked three goals should the Bombers want to add some height to their side. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Odin Jones Back Season Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot Test Quinton Narkle Knee Test Alex Pearce Shin TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 6-7 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Brandon Walker Shoulder 1 week Michael Walters Knee Test Karl Worner Hamstring Test Hayden Young Hamstring 5-6 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Pearce has been ruled out this week with a hotspot in his shin, but the captain has started running and the Dockers are hopeful he can push to face Essendon in round 15. Defender Worner experienced hamstring tightness and was substituted against Gold Coast, but he has recovered well and trained as normal. Nathan O'Driscoll is an option against North Melbourne after returning from an ankle issue through the WAFL before the bye. Isaiah Dudley also missed before the mid-season break for personal reasons but has resumed training. Walters and O'Meara face fitness tests and would add valuable experience if available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring Test Toby Conway Management 5 weeks Mitch Edwards Management 1 week Cameron Guthrie Calf TBC Lenny Hofmann Back 3 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Back TBC Jacob Molier Management 3 weeks Shannon Neale Ankle Test Bailey Smith Hamstring tightness Test Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Cats played it safe with Smith’s hamstring and pulled him out of the Suns clash last week. He’ll be tested ahead of the Bombers clash, as will key forward Neale, who was cleared of serious damage to his ankle. Bowes is also a chance to return, but faces a fitness test on his hamstring. Cam Guthrie’s build towards an AFL return hit a hurdle on Sunday when a calf niggle forced him out of the VFL clash. Early signs are positive, but his return to play is unclear given his long recent injury history. Conway is back into football drills and is expected to make his playing return in VFL round 17. George Stevens (32 disposals, seven clearances and a goal), Jhye Clark (31 disposals, 10 tackles), Mitch Knevitt (25 disposals, seven tackles, five clearances and a goal) and Oli Wiltshire (23 disposals, two goals) were all prolific as the VFL Cats won a three-point thriller against Gold Coast. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 4-6 weeks Caleb Graham Achilles 4-6 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Jake Rogers Ankle 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring Test Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Suns have a bye this week and received two pieces of good news following Saturday’s loss to Geelong. The first was that skipper Noah Anderson had neither a chest injury nor any concussion symptoms following his big hit from Tom Stewart and will be available to play Greater Western Sydney in round 15. The other is that dashing wingman Weller should be available to play the Giants after an extended stint on the sidelines. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ribs Test Cody Angove Back Season Kieren Briggs Ankle 2 weeks Finn Callaghan Shoulder Test Stephen Coniglio Glute TBC Phoenix Gothard Adductor 1 week Toby Greene Glute Test Ollie Hannaford Ankle 8-10 weeks Jack Ough Shoulder 2 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 1 week Callan Ward Knee Season Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful Greene (glute) will pass a fitness test later this week ahead of Saturday's clash with the Lions. Aleer (ribs) is also 50-50 to play, but the club is confident Callaghan (shoulder) will return. Stringer (hamstring) is still another week away, while youngster Angove (back) is now set to miss the remainder of the season. Max Gruzewski (18 disposals, four goals) continues to impress at VFL level, while Harry Rowston (21 disposals, two goals) is on the cusp of a recall after acting as the emergency last weekend. James Leake (23 disposals, six clearances) has also excelled in the reserves. Josaia Delana and Ryan Angwin were the other emergencies and will hope for a senior chance this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 6-8 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee 2 weeks Bodie Ryan Clavicle 6-8 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Ankle Test James Sicily Hip/abdominal TBC Nick Watson Illness Test James Worpel Corked quad Test Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Sicily will miss again due to the hip/abdominal injury he has been dealing with, while the Hawks hope Watson, Scrimshaw and Worpel will be available for this Friday night's trip to Launceston to face Adelaide. All three face fitness tests later in the week before heading to University of Tasmania Stadium. Henry Hustwaite and Cam Mackenzie were both busy in the VFL, while Will McCabe kicked four goals for Box Hill in his best performance yet. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Johnson Suspension Round 15 Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Hamstring Test Charlie Spargo Scapula 3-4 weeks Jack Viney Hand Test Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Vice-captain Viney could finally return after more than a month on the sidelines with concussion and a hand fracture. The hard nut has returned to light training after undergoing surgery on his fractured hand last week and is pushing his case for a return in the Demons' clash with Port Adelaide on Saturday, pending a fitness test ahead of the weekend. It'll be hard to make many changes to the side that fell just short to the Magpies, but Bailey Laurie (27 disposals, seven tackles, one goal) reminded everyone what he is capable of with a strong showing at VFL-level after being dropped for the King's Birthday clash. Out-of-favour defender Tom McDonald (15 disposals, six marks) was also prominent. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Charlie Comben Shoulder 2-3 weeks Aidan Corr Calf 3-4 weeks Josh Goater Quad 4-5 weeks Darcy Tucker Back Season Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will be forced into one change ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Dockers, with Comben (shoulder) set for at least a fortnight on the sidelines. Cooper Harvey and Brynn Teakle were the travelling emergencies, so it's likely a replacement will have to be drafted in from Victoria. Kallan Dawson (12 disposals, five marks) will be an option, given he was the only emergency who stayed to play VFL over the weekend, while youngster Whitlock (12 disposals, four marks) will also come into consideration. However, Corr (calf) will be absent for much of the next month. Zac Banch (13 disposals, three goals) impressed in his first game for the club at VFL level, while Will Phillips (22 disposals, 21 tackles) and Bailey Scott (26 disposals, five marks) were also among the best. Geordie Payne (12 disposals, 13 tackles) is another who continues to put his hand up for selection. Archer (hamstring) is set to return through the VFL this week, where he'll play three quarters. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Foot Season Lachie Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Lukosius Back 3-4 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 7-9 weeks Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

A huge inclusion for Port ahead of Sunday’s game against Melbourne at Adelaide Oval with dynamic midfielder Jason Horne-Francis overcoming a hamstring injury to take his place. Horne-Francis has missed three matches and will return to a team fresh off a huge win over Greater Western Sydney. It’s hard to see Ken Hinkley making many other changes to a winning team, although Jordon Sweet was excellent in the SANFL at the weekend, while Ollie Lord also kicked three goals. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 4-6 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Thomson Dow Patella 4-7 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 3-6 weeks Campbell Gray Knee TBC Taj Hotton ACL Test Sam Lalor Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jayden Short Calf Test Josh Smillie Conditioning 2-4 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

The AFL and VFL byes couldn't have come at a better time for Richmond, with the players showing serious signs of fatigue against Sydney. It was a horror outing in the VFL, with Clarke tearing his right ACL for a third time, while defender Gray picked up a "posterolateral knee injury", with some instability on the outside of his joint. Hotton is a good chance to make his VFL debut next weekend after tearing his ACL last year in the under-18s. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 4 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 1 week Dougal Howard Hamstring 2-3 weeks Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Calf TBC Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Jack Macrae is set to return on Thursday night against his old club after recovering from the lung injury he suffered a few weeks ago in Perth. Liam Stocker wss also ticked off on Tuesday and is available for selection. Phillipou was expected to be fine after the bye, but the South Australian has been ruled out to ensure his plantaris muscle fully recovers. Hugo Garcia put his hand up for a recall before the weekend off, amassing 35 touches, 12 tackles and 11 clearances for Sandringham. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Suspension Round 15 Riak Andrew Shoulder Test Will Edwards Leg 7-11 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle 1-2 weeks Peter Ladhams TBC TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 7-11 weeks Tom Papley Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

With a much-needed win in the books and a week off ahead, things are looking much brighter at the Swans heading into their bye. Amartey will be back to face Port Adelaide in round 15, while Matt Roberts (illness) should also be back and Robbie Fox could return after playing managed minutes in the VFL last week. Gulden and Papley are outside chances to play the Power as well as they tick off the final steps in their long recovery from injuries. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cole Hamstring TBC Callum Jamieson Hamstring Test Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Matt Owies Calf 1 week Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder Clay Hall continued an impressive run of WAFL form and is knocking the door down after 30 disposals, seven clearances and six inside 50s against Perth. Fellow youngster Tom Gross (23 and eight clearances) is also on the cusp, while recruit Tom McCarthy is being considered to face Carlton shortly after arriving as the No.1 pick in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Bo Allan will either need a stint in the WAFL or a starting position at AFL level after playing minimal recent game time as the substitute. Young key position player Jobe Shanahan and ruck Bailey Williams are both options if the Eagles need tall reinforcements or choose to rest a youngster like Archer Reid. Cole is being assessed this week after experiencing hamstring soreness on Tuesday, with his availability against the Blues to be determined. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Test Riley Garcia Knee Test James Harmes Concussion TBC Jason Johannisen Illness 1-2 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks Anthony Scott Groin Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: June 10, 2025

In the mix

Darcy is set to return against St Kilda on Thursday night, two months after suffering what appeared to be a season-ending injury against the Saints on Easter Sunday. Harmes will miss due to delayed concussion symptoms, while Johanissen will miss again due to illness. Cooper Hynes is closing in on a recall after collecting 31 disposals and nine clearances for Footscray. Jedd Busslinger and Liam Jones are two options the Dogs might consider down back, while Lachie Jaques spent time forward and on a wing in the VFL as he builds towards a debut. – Josh Gabelich