Troubled star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has met with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and is edging closer to returning to training with the club

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan greets fans after the match between the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is hopeful Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will soon return to the club, opening the door for the troubled forward to resume his AFL career.

Ugle-Hagan is on a leave of absence as he deals with personal issues and hasn't played a game this season, after being unable to regularly train with the Bulldogs since late last year.

The 23-year-old has recently spent time at a health retreat in northern NSW in an effort to get his life - and career - back on track.

Ugle-Hagan last week posted a Rocky-style training montage that appeared to show his physical and mental health was improving.

On Wednesday, Beveridge said the Bulldogs are in the process of getting Ugle-Hagan back to Mission Whitten Oval, with an eye towards the 67-game forward returning to action.

"We're working through that. I've had some meetings with 'Marra'," Beveridge said.

"He's come back from a month of doing everything he can to sort of refocus and work out what's next in his life and the next steps, and the proposition of playing some football is there.

"Whether it's in the distance or whether it's a month and a half away, I couldn't tell you.

"But we're hoping to have him back in it at the football club really soon and that's about all I can tell you."

The AFL would need to tick off Ugle-Hagan's comeback because he has been under the League's mental health plan since taking leave.

The 2020 No.1 draft pick has been the subject of trade speculation, with Sydney considered possible suitors.

However, Beveridge recently swatted away suggestions Ugle-Hagan could be on the move at the end of the season, declaring him "our player".

"I've got no thoughts that he won't be here next year," Beveridge said last week.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge speaks with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a training session in late April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Sam Darcy will complete a remarkable comeback from a knee injury less than eight weeks after it was feared his season was over.

Darcy was initially told he had probably torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee when he landed awkwardly in the Bulldogs' win over St Kilda in round six.

It was then thought the 21-year-old would require surgery and face a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

But he ultimately avoided the need for surgery and missed only six games with an impaction fracture and associated ligament damage.

Beveridge confirmed Darcy will return to action in another clash with the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

"He's done a really scrupulous and professional job on rehabilitation from that injury," Beveridge said.

"We welcome him back and look forward to having him part of tomorrow night."

Darcy enjoyed a hot start to the year, kicking 14 goals in his first five games.

The 205cm aerial threat will add to the free-scoring Bulldogs' attacking weapons against St Kilda as they look to bounce back from a humbling last-start defeat to Hawthorn.

"We'll blend a little bit of ruck time in there to make sure he's involved in the game," Beveridge said.

"But he's an enormous threat (in the forward line) and we saw the way that his early part of the season was evolving and his presence.

"Early in the game last week, Hawthorn took a lot of intercept marks. With Sam there (against St Kilda), that definitely won't happen."

Sam Darcy at Western Bulldogs training on May 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy's return is a further boost for the Bulldogs after confirmation Beveridge had agreed to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the club until 2027.

The Bulldogs' longest-serving coach - who led the club to the 2016 premiership - is hopeful out-of-contract captain Marcus Bontempelli will soon follow suit.

"It's important for all of us," Beveridge said.

"What an incredible player Marcus has been, and what a citizen and person he is.

"I haven't got a line of sight on it, I don't know the detail, but I know (Bontempelli's manager) Tom Petroro and (Bulldogs list boss) Sam Power are always talking.

"Hopefully over the next couple of weeks there'll be some news on that."

The Bulldogs (6-6) will start warm favourites against St Kilda (5-7), despite Ross Lyon's side enjoying a surprise last-start victory over Melbourne before its mid-season bye.

