Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 14

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GRAB the binoculars and start the hunt for those players who have had their bye. Once again, this week has been all about finding players who have had their bye to strengthen your team with your three trades. The aim is simple: make your team better each and every week.

Both Caleb Serong (MID, $913,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $902,000) have the potential to average 110 for the remainder of the season and are currently at a great price.

However, fresh off their round 13 bye, the biggest question for the week has been who to choose out of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1.04M) or Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1.01M)? So, which Saint do you select?

Based on their season averages, it has to be Wanganeen-Milera, who has outperformed Sinclair across their 12 games. However, based on form, Sinclair is the better choice, as he has averaged 123 in his last three games compared to Wanganeen-Milera's average of 109.

Either way, after you flip the coin, the side it lands on will be a good one. You can’t go wrong!

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Zak Butters (MID, $936,000) - TREAT

Butters is now priced at approximately 12 points under what he achieved last season. He plays the Demons this week at Adelaide Oval, a place where he plays four of his next five games.

George Hewett (MID, $912,000) – TRAP

Nearly 2,000 coaches have traded in Hewett and although the Blues have West Coast and the Kangaroos over the next two weeks, players like Serong, Walsh and Butters are better options at this price.

Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $633,000) – TREAT

My boy is back ... and I mean back, as in 'back' in defence. Colby racked up 35 disposals last week in defence for his score of 91. He only had one mark, so expect those points to increase even further.

Colby McKercher in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Zak Johnson (MID, $289,000) - TREAT

Johnson is the pick of the rookies and carries a low breakeven of -11 after scoring 79 last week. His job security appears strong, but he does have a bye coming up which isn't ideal. Still needs picking.

Ted Clohesy (MID/FWD, $278,000) - TRAP

Over this short career, Clohesy has worn the substitute vest in eight of his 12 games. Last week he was a late-in for Bailey Smith and took the most of his chances scoring 83. Great player, dangerous areas.

Most traded in

Zak Johnson (MID, $289,000)

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,066,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $230,000)

Sam Docherty (MID, $821,000)

Hugh Jackson (MID, $264,000)

At the start of the season, the services of Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,066,000) would have cost you $721,000. Fast forward to round 14, Kennedy is now averaging 103 and hasn't dropped under 107 in his last seven games. The Bulldogs have a great run of games coming up and it's not hard to see why Fantasy coaches have finally swallowed their pride and are picking up one of the best players in the game.

Most traded out

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $762,000)

Riley Bice (DEF, $591,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $579,000)

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $349,000)

Matt Roberts (DEF, $890,000)

With a breakeven of 101 and a bye coming up, it is time to go for Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $762,000) who has been one of the cash cows of the year. Ashcroft has averaged 78 in his debut season and gone up an impressive $434k, the fourth-most of all players.

Riley Bice (DEF, $591,000) has his bye this week so it's the perfect time to shake his hand and send him on his way. Even though he scored a solid 93 last week against the Tigers, now is the right time to part ways.

Riley Bice handballs during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Joe Fonti (DEF) v Brisbane – Running a deep draft? Fonti could be a play. Not many coaches have noticed his recent scores of 74 and 86 because he has only been picked up in two per cent of leagues.

Mark Blicavs (DEF/MID) v Essendon – Essendon gave up plenty of points to Carlton last week and Blicavs is coming off a solid 91. He has the ability to hit triple-figures and is in only 31 per cent of leagues.

Cooper Lord (MID/FWD) v West Coast – Lord has now averaged 79 in his last four games and he’s now an 'eighties guy'. If you're looking for a forward that fits that description, Lordy is your man.

Cooper Lord celebrates kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and Carlton at the MCG in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Bailey Dale v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, THURS 7:30pm AEST

Bang - he plays at Marvel, where he averaged 109 last year. Bang - he plays the Saints, against whom he scored 112 and 160 in his last two games. In science they say - two bangs make a BOOM!

Gryan Miers v Essendon @ the MCG, SAT 4:15pm AEST

Miers is scoring tons for fun at the moment and finds himself coming off 108, 137 and 106. Last week against the Bombers, Carlton had seven players hit triple-figures. Another ton is on the way!

Tom De Koning v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SUN 6:10pm AEST

This is a still a match-up worth targeting because over the past seven rounds we have seen scores of 158, 158, 131 and 128 posted by ruckmen against West Coast. Coming off 121, TDK should dominate here.

Gryan Miers celebrates a goal during Geelong's win over West Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

