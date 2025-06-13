Follow all the action from the clash between Hawthorn and Adelaide

Follow it LIVE: Hawthorn v Adelaide at 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN hosts Adelaide in what shapes as a crucial Friday night clash in Launceston.

After three straight losses, the Hawks got back on track last week, beating the Western Bulldogs to improve to 8-5.

HAWKS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Crows made a statement, edging Brisbane at home to prove they are capable of beating strong opposition.

Adelaide is 9-4 and looks like a finals team in 2025, and should also be eyeing a top-four finish.

Livewire Nick Watson is back for Hawthorn after missing last week's win through illness, but the Hawks will be without James Worpel while Finn Maginness has been omitted. Henry Hustwaite has been recalled.

For the Crows, James Peatling misses through suspension with Lachlan Murphy taking his place.

Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath

Adelaide: Brodie Smith