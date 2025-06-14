Follow all the action from Saturday's round 14 games

Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at 1.20pm AEST

BRISBANE and Greater Western Sydney will be looking to bounce back when they meet at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Lions wasted late chances to fall to the Crows in Adelaide last week, but still sit with a 9-1-3 record.

LIONS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Giants have been unable to get their season going and were upset by Port Adelaide in round 13.

While they are still 7-6 and right in the finals race, they will be desperate to kickstart their campaign with some improved performances.

The Giants have made three changes, with Finn Callaghan, Harry Rowston and Josaia Delana coming in for injured captain Toby Greene (glute), and Jacob Wehr and Toby McMullin (both omitted).

Delana will be the starting sub for the Giants, while Kai Lohmann will be the Lions sub.

Brisbane gets shutdown defender Brandon Starcevich back after three months on the sidelines dealing with repeated concussions, while Sam Day also returns. Deven Robertson and Ty Gallop come out of the side.

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann

Greater Western Sydney: Josaia Delana

Learn More 01:14

Geelong is chasing a top-four place and takes on Essendon at the MCG on Saturday.

The Cats were too good for Gold Coast last week to improve their record to 9-4.

BOMBERS v CATS Follow it LIVE

The injury-hit Bombers have lost three of their past four to sit with a 6-6 record.

But, having handed AFL debuts to eight players through 12 games, they have pushed Brisbane and Carlton close in the past fortnight.

Bailey Smith is back for Geelong after missing a week with hamstring tightness, with Ted Clohesy making way.

Essendon has called on two of its mid-season recruits, handing debuts to Archer May and Lachlan Blakiston. Ben Hobbs has been omitted and Sam Durham misses through suspension.

Learn More 01:30

North Melbourne's Western Australia adventure wraps up with a clash against Fremantle on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos will 'host' the Dockers at Optus Stadium in the second of two home games they are playing in WA.

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

North recorded a much-needed win over an inaccurate West Coast last week to improve to 3-1-8.

The Dockers, meanwhile, are coming off their bye, but are 7-5 and riding a three-game winning streak.

Fremantle goes in unchanged, sticking with its two ruck approach after pairing Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson prior to the its bye.

Kallan Dawson comes in to the Roos' line-up in place of the injured Charlie Comben.