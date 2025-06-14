Jack Payne looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a suspected patella tendon rupture

Jack Payne is injured during the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ON AN afternoon when Brisbane lost key defender Jack Payne for the season, coach Chris Fagan said there was a few areas of concern for the reigning premier following two straight defeats.

Payne was helped from the field during the opening quarter of Saturday’s 11-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, clutching his left knee after landing awkwardly following a mark.

The 25-year-old has ruptured his patella tendon, with Fagan confirming he would miss the rest of the season.

With Eric Hipwood forced to move from the forward line to defence, Jesse Hogan (six goals) and Aaron Cadman (five) had their way with Brisbane's backline.

But for Fagan, there was broader issues at play.

Following last week's loss to Adelaide, where they kicked 0.8 in the final term to lose by five points, the Lions were again inaccurate, kicking 13.18. Conversely, the Giants could hardly miss, kicking 17.5.

"When you generate 31 shots on goal, you should win those games," a frustrated Fagan said.

"We got to half-time 19 shots to eight for a 16-point lead. That hurts you sometimes because you don't break the spirit of the opposition when you should.

"That's (goalkicking) been a big factor in the last two weeks.

"I mean, 31, seriously."

Adding to his concern, Fagan said Brisbane's ball movement needed some work, as it too often kicked to the 50m arc rather than deep to goal, springboarding the Giants' attack when they won it back.

Time after time, GWS ran in waves from defence to attack to generate scores.

Fagan described the game as "circle work at training", so light was his team's defensive pressure on occasions, finishing with a miserly 28 tackles.

Brisbane is still second on the ladder with nine wins and a draw from 14 games ahead of a trip to face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium next Friday night.

The premiership coach said there would be no panicking, particularly with the goalkicking.

"You can't get too preoccupied with it. There’s a lot more things to practise during the week and I know our guys get the right amount of practise.

"We'll just keep working away on that and not become too psycho about it because everyone will talk about it.

"We’ve lost four games and two of them we’ve had more shots.

"It’s bloody frustrating, but that’s life, that’s footy and it’s just a problem we’ve got to work our way through."

Giants coach Adam Kingsley was full of praise for his team, particularly breakout star Cadman, who put together a career-best performance with his 13 marks and five goals.

Kingsley said the former No.1 draft pick made the most of some good ball movement and an opportunity to play against Hipwood once he was moved back to cover for Payne.

"I thought Cads was really strong and hard to play on, particularly for a guy who hasn't played a lot of footy down there,” Kingsley said.

"I thought 'Cads' really cashed in on being hard to play on and continually moving.

"That's the key for him, he’s so athletic. When he launches at the ball he's really hard to defend and that’s exactly what he did today."

One sour note for the Giants was the recurrence of an abdominal injury for Brent Daniels, who left the field early in the second quarter, in just his second game back following an eight-week stint on the sidelines.

"He just couldn’t move, he didn’t have any speed, he didn't have any agility. It hurts when he kicks. It's really disappointing to lose him again with the same thing."

Kingsley said Toby Greene was no guarantee of playing Gold Coast next Sunday after missing the game with a corked glute, and would need to be tested during the week.