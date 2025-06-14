Greater Western Sydney proves too good for Brisbane in its 11-point victory

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan kicked a bag, but it was Aaron Cadman that stole the show as Greater Western Sydney walked into the Gabba underdogs and waltzed out with four premiership points on Saturday.

Trailing by 21 points during the first half, the Giants overran Brisbane after the main break, holding on from a late Lions rally to win 17.5 (107) to 13.18 (96).

LIONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

On an afternoon that could put a dent in the Lions' hopes of winning a second consecutive premiership, key defender Jack Payne looks set to miss significant time after suffering a serious knee injury.

Prior to having scans, Brisbane believes Payne has ruptured his patella tendon.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:59 Fagan post-match, R14: 'We'll just keep working away on that and not become too psycho about it' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 14’s match against GWS

08:06 Kingsley post-match, R14: 'I thought Cads was really strong and hard to play on' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 14’s match against Brisbane

02:20 Hogan’s heroics: Six goals in forward-line frenzy Jesse Hogan puts on a masterclass up forward, hauling in 12 marks and booting six goals in a dominant display

01:57 Cadman’s coming of age: Five-goal flyer explodes Aaron Cadman announces himself in spectacular fashion, clunking 13 marks and bagging five goals in a powerful breakout performance

08:13 Highlights: Brisbane v GWS The Lions and Giants clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 Brown brings the house down with killer double Callum Brown explodes with two blistering final-quarter goals that leave the Lions reeling

00:34 Cadman climbs into stratosphere with stunning speccy Aaron Cadman continues his breakout game with a spectacular high-flying mark in the final term

00:37 ‘As good as it gets’: Hogan’s miraculous mid-air strike Jesse Hogan edges Harris Andrews in a tight one-on-one and produces a wild soccer strike that finds its way home

00:54 Tensions flare as Lions and Giants exchange 50m penalties Sam Taylor gives away a 50m penalty for a late hit on Logan Morris, before Noah Answerth concedes another after crunching Jesse Hogan

01:00 Fears for key Lion after ugly knee injury Huge concerns for Brisbane as defender Jack Payne is stretchered off following an awkward landing

00:42 Starcevich stuns with goal in stirring comeback Brandon Starcevich is mobbed by teammates after nailing a cracking early goal in his long-awaited return

00:37 Guess Hugh? McCluggage gets Lions roaring Hugh McCluggage continues his standout season with a clever snap to register his side’s first goal

With Eric Hipwood forced to move into defence, the GWS key tandem of Hogan and Cadman ran riot.

Hogan finished with six goals, but it was former No.1 pick Cadman that turned heads with five.

Learn More 02:20

In a career-best performance, the rangy left footer hauled in 13 marks, five of them contested, dominating the air and fulfilling all the potential that came with his draft selection.

Learn More 01:57

It was a ball movement clinic from the 'Orange Tsunami', repeatedly punishing Brisbane on turnover as they swept the ball from one end of the ground to the other to generate scores.

Their goalkicking was unerringly accurate, while for a second straight week Brisbane will rue its missed opportunities, although five of its behinds were either rushed or touched.

Following its surprise loss to Port Adelaide last week, the Giants were locked in from the outset, and following a second quarter surge from the hosts, controlled much of the game.

Learn More 08:13

Back from a shoulder injury, Finn Callaghan was magnificent with 32 disposals, while Lachie Whitfield had 33.

Connor Idun restricted Charlie Cameron to just two kicks from his five disposals in a wonderful defensive effort.

Brisbane trailed by 27 points midway through the fourth quarter, but despite its best efforts, could not replicate last year's remarkable semi-final comeback.

They had the final six scoring shots of the game, but could manage just two goals.

Learn More 00:36

Logan Morris kicked a career-best five goals, while Cam Rayner played his best game of the season.

Morris had an entertaining first half duel with Sam Taylor, getting under the star Giant’s skin with some verbal exchanges.

Learn More 00:54

Jack's Payne-ful knee injury

It looks like Brisbane will be without ever-improving key defender Jack Payne for a lengthy period after he left the field during the first term with what looked a serious knee injury. Landing awkwardly after taking an intercept mark, Payne grabbed for the knee immediately, and after several minutes of concern from his teammates, was helped from the field on a medi-cab. Eric Hipwood swung from the forward line into defence and Kai Lohmann came on as the substitute. Tom Doedee, who was recruited prior to 2024 from Adelaide before suffering a third ACL rupture last year, could come into selection consideration if Payne misses time.

Learn More 01:00

The Coming of Cadman

There's something about the Gabba that Aaron Cadman likes. Last year he kicked three goals in a comeback win over the Lions late in the season, and this time around he was even better, kicking five and having a huge influence in the result. Flying for his marks all over the ground, the No.1 pick was the perfect foil for Jesse Hogan, hauling down 13 marks that included five contested. Cadman’s 49th game might well have been his best.

Learn More 00:34

Is the Gabba losing its aura?

It wasn't long ago opponents dreaded playing at the Gabba, but perhaps that is no longer the case. Following an unbeaten run at their home ground in 2023, the Lions lost four times in 2024 and have now lost three of their seven games in 2025. Collingwood, Melbourne and now GWS have all had the better of Brisbane this season.

BRISBANE 5.5 9.10 10.13 13.8 (96)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.0 8.0 12.3 17.5 (107)

GOALS

Brisbane: Morris 5, Starcevich, Rayner, McCluggage, Neale, Fletcher, Bailey, Dunkley, Day

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 6, Cadman 5, Brown 3, O'Halloran, Jones, Himmelberg

BEST

Brisbane: Zorko, Morris, Rayner, Fort, McCluggage, Neale

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan, Cadman, Callaghan, Green, Idun, Whitfield

INJURIES

Brisbane: Jack Payne (knee)

Greater Western Sydney: Brent Daniels (abdomen)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann (replaced Jack Payne in the first quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Josaia Delana (replaced Brent Daniels in the second quarter)

Crowd: 30,711 at the Gabba