JESSE Hogan kicked a bag, but it was Aaron Cadman that stole the show as Greater Western Sydney walked into the Gabba underdogs and waltzed out with four premiership points on Saturday.
Trailing by 21 points during the first half, the Giants overran Brisbane after the main break, holding on from a late Lions rally to win 17.5 (107) to 13.18 (96).
On an afternoon that could put a dent in the Lions' hopes of winning a second consecutive premiership, key defender Jack Payne looks set to miss significant time after suffering a serious knee injury.
Prior to having scans, Brisbane believes Payne has ruptured his patella tendon.
With Eric Hipwood forced to move into defence, the GWS key tandem of Hogan and Cadman ran riot.
Hogan finished with six goals, but it was former No.1 pick Cadman that turned heads with five.
In a career-best performance, the rangy left footer hauled in 13 marks, five of them contested, dominating the air and fulfilling all the potential that came with his draft selection.
It was a ball movement clinic from the 'Orange Tsunami', repeatedly punishing Brisbane on turnover as they swept the ball from one end of the ground to the other to generate scores.
Their goalkicking was unerringly accurate, while for a second straight week Brisbane will rue its missed opportunities, although five of its behinds were either rushed or touched.
Following its surprise loss to Port Adelaide last week, the Giants were locked in from the outset, and following a second quarter surge from the hosts, controlled much of the game.
Back from a shoulder injury, Finn Callaghan was magnificent with 32 disposals, while Lachie Whitfield had 33.
Connor Idun restricted Charlie Cameron to just two kicks from his five disposals in a wonderful defensive effort.
Brisbane trailed by 27 points midway through the fourth quarter, but despite its best efforts, could not replicate last year's remarkable semi-final comeback.
They had the final six scoring shots of the game, but could manage just two goals.
Logan Morris kicked a career-best five goals, while Cam Rayner played his best game of the season.
Morris had an entertaining first half duel with Sam Taylor, getting under the star Giant’s skin with some verbal exchanges.
Jack's Payne-ful knee injury
It looks like Brisbane will be without ever-improving key defender Jack Payne for a lengthy period after he left the field during the first term with what looked a serious knee injury. Landing awkwardly after taking an intercept mark, Payne grabbed for the knee immediately, and after several minutes of concern from his teammates, was helped from the field on a medi-cab. Eric Hipwood swung from the forward line into defence and Kai Lohmann came on as the substitute. Tom Doedee, who was recruited prior to 2024 from Adelaide before suffering a third ACL rupture last year, could come into selection consideration if Payne misses time.
The Coming of Cadman
There's something about the Gabba that Aaron Cadman likes. Last year he kicked three goals in a comeback win over the Lions late in the season, and this time around he was even better, kicking five and having a huge influence in the result. Flying for his marks all over the ground, the No.1 pick was the perfect foil for Jesse Hogan, hauling down 13 marks that included five contested. Cadman’s 49th game might well have been his best.
Is the Gabba losing its aura?
It wasn't long ago opponents dreaded playing at the Gabba, but perhaps that is no longer the case. Following an unbeaten run at their home ground in 2023, the Lions lost four times in 2024 and have now lost three of their seven games in 2025. Collingwood, Melbourne and now GWS have all had the better of Brisbane this season.
BRISBANE 5.5 9.10 10.13 13.8 (96)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.0 8.0 12.3 17.5 (107)
GOALS
Brisbane: Morris 5, Starcevich, Rayner, McCluggage, Neale, Fletcher, Bailey, Dunkley, Day
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 6, Cadman 5, Brown 3, O'Halloran, Jones, Himmelberg
BEST
Brisbane: Zorko, Morris, Rayner, Fort, McCluggage, Neale
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan, Cadman, Callaghan, Green, Idun, Whitfield
INJURIES
Brisbane: Jack Payne (knee)
Greater Western Sydney: Brent Daniels (abdomen)
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Kai Lohmann (replaced Jack Payne in the first quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Josaia Delana (replaced Brent Daniels in the second quarter)
Crowd: 30,711 at the Gabba