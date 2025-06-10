AFL.com.au's The 25 was released on Tuesday, but which players were unlucky to miss out?

Steele Sidebottom celebrates Collingwood's win over Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE JUNE edition of The 25 featured five new faces and there's a handful of veterans on the verge of breaking through next month.

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

There were five new players compared to the May list, with Max Holmes, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Ed Richards, Hugh McCluggage and Noah Anderson coming in and Sam Darcy, Jason Horne-Francis, Harris Andrews, Steele Sidebottom and Patrick Dangerfield dropping out.

So who are those on the cusp who could force their way in for the July edition?

The above quintet are every chance of returning next month, while some new faces could also force their way in over the next four weeks.

Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee were close to breaking in this month, while Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore was again on the fringes of the 25.

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

And keep an eye on Collingwood veteran Jamie Elliott, who has stormed into contention in what is proving to be a career-best season.

Take a look at the June rankings below and be sure to return next month for the July edition of The 25.

The 25, June edition

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Lachie Neale

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Patrick Cripps

8) Max Gawn

9) Chad Warner

10) Caleb Serong

11) Zach Merrett

12) Bailey Smith

13) Christian Petracca

14) Toby Greene

15) Jordan Dawson

16) Sam Taylor

17) Matt Rowell

18) Jesse Hogan

19) Noah Anderson

20) Izak Rankine

21) Hugh McCluggage

22) Ed Richards

23) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

24) Charlie Curnow

25) Max Holmes

26) Patrick Dangerfield

27) Andrew Brayshaw

28) Sam Darcy

29) Steele Sidebottom

30) Tom Liberatore