THE JUNE edition of The 25 featured five new faces and there's a handful of veterans on the verge of breaking through next month.
On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.
There were five new players compared to the May list, with Max Holmes, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Ed Richards, Hugh McCluggage and Noah Anderson coming in and Sam Darcy, Jason Horne-Francis, Harris Andrews, Steele Sidebottom and Patrick Dangerfield dropping out.
So who are those on the cusp who could force their way in for the July edition?
The above quintet are every chance of returning next month, while some new faces could also force their way in over the next four weeks.
Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee were close to breaking in this month, while Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore was again on the fringes of the 25.
And keep an eye on Collingwood veteran Jamie Elliott, who has stormed into contention in what is proving to be a career-best season.
Take a look at the June rankings below and be sure to return next month for the July edition of The 25.
The 25, June edition
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Lachie Neale
5) Zak Butters
6) Isaac Heeney
7) Patrick Cripps
8) Max Gawn
9) Chad Warner
10) Caleb Serong
11) Zach Merrett
12) Bailey Smith
13) Christian Petracca
14) Toby Greene
15) Jordan Dawson
16) Sam Taylor
17) Matt Rowell
18) Jesse Hogan
19) Noah Anderson
20) Izak Rankine
21) Hugh McCluggage
22) Ed Richards
23) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
24) Charlie Curnow
25) Max Holmes
26) Patrick Dangerfield
27) Andrew Brayshaw
28) Sam Darcy
29) Steele Sidebottom
30) Tom Liberatore