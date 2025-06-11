Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge return for another episode of Gettable

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Sydney at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WE TAKE you inside the Kysaiah Pickett deal on this week's Gettable.

After AFL.com.au's exclusive news that Melbourne is closing on a seven-year extension for Pickett, taking him through to 2034, the Gettable crew breaks down the latest information and what it all means.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the fallout for both Melbourne and Fremantle, plus the latest trade news involving Collingwood and Carlton and how Sydney and Richmond will try to improve their lists later this year.

There's also a full breakdown of last weekend's under-18s and under-16s championships action, including details of the father-son guns at Carlton, Essendon and Port Adelaide that all impressed.

