Max Gawn celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE comes a time in your life when you find yourself standing at a crossroads, and a big decision needs to be made.

These moments can change everything — and in round 15, that big decision stands 208cm tall and goes by the name of Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.2M).

Some coaches are choosing to hold onto the No.1 ruckman in the game, who is averaging 122 over his last five matches, while others have found reasons to say it's time for Gawn to go.

So, which way will you go? This decision could change the direction of your season in more ways than one.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Tim English (RUCK, $1.1M) - TREAT

Marshall and Grundy are the popular targets for Gawn but are we sleeping on English? Not only has he averaged 110 in his last five games, he has Richmond this week and is a great captain option.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.02M) - TRAP

Grabbing someone off their bye is certainly the right play at this time of the year. However, Daicos is walking into a tag from Marcus Windhager, who held Marcus Bontempelli to just 50. Wait and grab him next week!

Luke Jackson (RUCK/FWD, $928,000) – TREAT

With an average of 101 in his past five games, Jackson has been awesome. Sean Darcy hasn't been named for Thursday night's clash, which means that LJ should dominate the new Essendon ruckman.

Luke Jackson celebrates after the round 14 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Callum Mills (DEF, $763,000) – TRAP

Mills played Melbourne in round 11, scored 62 and got suspended. He returned to play the Tigers and scored a nice 110. He's very cheap and is certainly a name to chase ... but my trust levels are low.

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000) - TREAT

You haven't missed the boat, but it's sailing away at a rapid rate. Johnson has scored 104 and 79, and went up a massive $95k last week. He has a breakeven of -33 and you need to be onboard.

Most traded in

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $256,000)

Sam Darcy (FWD, $822,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $818,000)

Even with a bye this week, Fantasy coaches aren't wasting any time and still launching into Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000). He was sensational on his debut last week, scoring 101 from 31 disposals and six marks. You can always wait and grab him next week ... there's no rush.

Sam Darcy (FWD, $822,000) has grown in popularity over the week and he joins Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $818,000) as the most traded in from the $800,000-plus bracket. Horne-Francis returned last week and scored 112, but battled through the game with a shoulder injury. However, from all reports, he's fine and ready to go.

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Most traded out

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $714,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD, $822,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.2M)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $906,000)

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $349,000)

It's smart, it's gutsy ... it's stupid. Call it what you like, but Fantasy coaches are trading out Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.2M), who is averaging 117 this season. The arguments for holding and trading both have their merits and no matter what side of the fence you sit on, this could be season defining.

Gawn's teammate, Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $906,000), also finds himself on the chopping block and rightfully so. His average of 93 ranks him at the seventh-best forward for 2025, but his form hasn't been great and he's averaging just 82 in his past three games.

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Bailey Williams (DEF/MID) v Richmond – Williams scored 133 last week and has the Richmond match-up in round 15. He's only in 33 per cent of leagues and could be huge again. Grab him!

Mark O'Connor (DEF/MID) v Brisbane – O'Connor has averaged 95 in his past five games with scores of 108 and 100 in his past two. His role can be a little inconsistent, but those scores have been elite.

Aaron Cadman (FWD) v Gold Coast – If you missed Cadman last week, you missed one of the performances of the year. He was literally flying for his score of 122 and could be great again.

Aaron Cadman kicks for goal during GWS' clash with Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Josh Daicos v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:35pm AEST

Last year against the Saints, Daicos had a team-high 102. Last week against St Kilda, we saw Bailey Williams (133) and Bailey Dale (127) dominate at half-back, and now Daicos is licking his lips. He has the ability to go big!

Lachie Ash v Gold Coast @ Engie Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Recent defenders to play the Suns have scored with ease and players like Tom Stewart (110), Jordan Clark (120), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (134) and Jack Sinclair (119) all had a day out. Ash is flying and should hit 115-plus once again.

Ed Richards v Richmond @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3:20pm AEST

Unlucky not to make my top 5, Richards has now averaged 112 in his past six and meets a team he had 141 against last year. We all know this is a match-up we chase and this one if no different.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Calvin's best remaining captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

