FREMANTLE will be aiming for a fifth straight win when it hosts Essendon at Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

The Dockers have improved to 8-5 on the back of four consecutive victories, having been under pressure earlier in the year.

The most recent of those victories was a hard-fought six-point win over North Melbourne coming off their bye.

Freo will be confident of another victory when the injury-hit Bombers visit.

The Bombers are on a three-match losing streak amid a lengthy list of unavailable players, with their defence particularly hard hit.

It means the visitors have handed a debut to ruck Vigo Visentini, who replaces rested veteran Todd Goldstein. Ben Hobbs is also back for the Bombers with Archer Day-Wicks omitted.

The Dockers have decided to manage Sean Darcy off a five-day break and Sam Switkowski is out with a hamstring injury. James Aish and Nathan O'Driscoll have been recalled.