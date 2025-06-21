Follow all the action from Saturday's round 15 games

Follow it LIVE: Carlton v North Melbourne from 1.20pm AEST

CARLTON will look to continue its charge when it takes on the improving North Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday.

The Blues have recorded back-to-back wins, over Essendon and West Coast, to breathe life into their season.

BLUES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Those victories saw them improve to 6-7 and they have a chance for another win when they take on North.

North is coming back from its two 'home' games in Western Australia, beating the Eagles before falling just short against Fremantle.

Charlie Curnow will line up for the Blues, passed fit after battling a calf injury, while Marc Pittonet returns after a stint in the reserves and Hudson O'Keeffe misses through injury

North Melbourne welcomes back key defender Charlie Comben in place of Kallan Dawson.

Learn More 02:36

Port Adelaide has also sparked its season in the past fortnight and hosts Sydney on Saturday.

The Power have jumped into a 6-7 record on the back of wins over Greater Western Sydney and Melbourne.

POWER v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans are coming off their bye with hopes of getting their season back on track.

A win over Richmond before its mid-season break saw Sydney improve to 5-8.

Port Adelaide has named Jason Horne-Francis despite carrying a shoulder problem, although Aliir Aliir and Ollie Wines will both miss with knee injuries. Hugh Jackson is also out, with Lachie Jones, Christian Moraes and Joe Berry coming into the side.

Sydney welcomes back Errol Gulden, playing his first game of 2025, joined by livewire Tom Papley, key forward Joel Amartey and youngster Matt Roberts. Veteran Jake Lloyd, Tom Hanily and Corey Warner have all been dropped, while Taylor Adams is out with a hamstring injury.

Learn More 02:20

Collingwood gets its season back underway when it hosts St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

After winning 11 of their first 13 games of the year, the Magpies are premiership favourites.

MAGPIES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Collingwood is coming off its bye and will take on a struggling Saints outfit.

St Kilda has lost seven of its past nine games in a worrying run of form it will be desperate to correct.

The Saints have turned to youth for its match against Collingwood, selecting Mattaes Phillipou and Darcy Wilson alongside debutant Alix Tauru, who has earned the nickname The Flying Viking in reference to his Swedish background and ability to take big marks.

Ryan Byrnes, Jack Carroll and Zak Jones have all been omitted.

Pat Lipinski returns for the Magpies, with Will Hayes dropped.