Will Hayward celebrates during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has overcome severe goalkicking yips to sink Port Adelaide by 19 points for a season-reviving away win.

The Swans triumphed 9.17 (71) to 7.10 (52) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday to climb two rungs to 11th on the ladder.

POWER v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Despite butchering a series of shots, Sydney (six wins, eight losses) is now only two victories outside the top eight - the same as 12th-placed Port.

The Swans were inspired by Isaac Heeney and captain Callum Mills, while Will Hayward booted three majors, including two in 60 seconds.

Hayward's strikes came in an opening half when the visitors were in command but logged an inaccurate 4.10 to 2.4 for an 18-point half-time lead.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:04

    Cox post-match, R15: 'It is hard ... when you are missing shots you probably normally would kick them from'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 15’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:53

    Hinkley post-match, R15: 'To be fair, the scoreboard was flattering'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 15’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Powell-Pepper's late sizzler gives Port one to cheer

    The Power work the footy out of the middle in a flash and Sam Powell-Pepper finishes the work with a terrific strike

    AFL
  • 01:00

    The Chad blazes by to punish Power

    Chad Warner takes off at his typical blistering speed from half-back and assists Braeden Campbell

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Hayward's not wayward: Will flicks through a quick two

    Will Hayward nails a pair of goals in quick succession to end a bad run of behinds for the Swans

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Don't give JHF this much space

    Jason Horne-Francis punishes the Sydney defence after this quick crumb and snap

    AFL
  • 00:37

    The Lizard slots one as cool as ever

    Nick Blakey is rewarded for his double effort as he strolls in for an easy goal

    AFL

Sydney slipped 27 points clear when Heeney goaled in the third term before a brief cameo from Port's Willie Rioli threatened to turn the tide to the home side.

Rioli scored one major and set up another in a three-minute patch as the Power crept within 16 points, their three-quarter-time deficit.

08:08

Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

The Power and Swans clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

But Swans champ Heeney and the unheralded Hayward soon effectively sealed the result.

The dynamic duo goaled inside the initial eight minutes of the final term to take the sting fully from Port, who were 32 points down before scoring three late goals.

01:05

Hayward's not wayward: Will flicks through a quick two

Will Hayward nails a pair of goals in quick succession to end a bad run of behinds for the Swans

Heeney was brilliant in his roaming role, gathering a match-high 29 disposals and 13 contested possessions.

Mills (27 possessions, eight marks), the rebounding Nick Blakey (22 touches, one goal) and Angus Sheldrick (21 disposals) all found plenty of the ball.

00:37

The Lizard slots one as cool as ever

Nick Blakey is rewarded for his double effort as he strolls in for an easy goal

Brodie Grundy ruled the rucks with 35 hitouts and 22 disposals, and, on return from injury, Errol Gulden (18 possessions) and Tom Papley (16) showed glimpses.

But another returning Swan, Joel Amartey, was the chief culprit in his side's waste.

01:00

The Chad blazes by to punish Power

Chad Warner takes off at his typical blistering speed from half-back and assists Braeden Campbell

Amartey booted 0.6 - another 40m attempt fell short, and he sprayed a set shot out-on-the-full in the final quarter.

Chad Warner, Papley and Sheldrick all returned 0.2.

Port, after consecutive wins, were flat and unable to source a multiple goal-scorer.

00:50

Don't give JHF this much space

Jason Horne-Francis punishes the Sydney defence after this quick crumb and snap

Vice-captain Zak Butters (28 disposals, one goal) and skipper Connor Rozee (25 disposals) toiled gamely without massive impact.

Forward Sam Powell-Pepper (20 touches) and winger Jase Burgoyne (20) also battled against the Sydney tide.

00:33

Powell-Pepper's late sizzler gives Port one to cheer

The Power work the footy out of the middle in a flash and Sam Powell-Pepper finishes the work with a terrific strike

Amartey Party pooper
Everyone’s allowed to be a bit rusty after time off, so Joel Amartey could expect to be cut some slack after playing one game of football in the last two months. However, the Swans full-forward took the term ‘wayward’ in a whole new direction, and it wasn’t anywhere near the goals. By the end of the game Amartey had taken eight set shots at goal for a total of five behinds and three complete misses. Another off-line snap left him with figures of 0.6 for the day. 

Joel Amartey lines up for goal during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Oh Errol, Sydney's missed you
Saturday was Errol Gulden's first outing for the season, and he immediately showed what the Swans have been missing. Gulden started the game strongly with eight disposals in the first quarter - all of them kicks - and completed the match with 18 touches, 392 metres gained and an equal team-high five tackles. The star midfielder didn't finish in Sydney's best few, but there's no doubt he will plenty of times before the Swans' season finishes, and will play a big part in deciding when that will be.

Joe Richards and Errol Gulden during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE   0.2     2.4     4.6     7.10 (52)
SYDNEY                1.6    4.10    5.16    9.17 (71)

GOALS
Port Adelaide: Rioli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Butters, Byrne-Jones, Powell-Pepper, Richards
Sydney: Hayward 3, Heeney 2, McInerney, Blakey, McLean, Campbell

BEST
Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Burgoyne, Powell-Pepper
Sydney: Heeney, Grundy, Blakey, Mills, McInerney, Hayward

INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Bergman (shoulder)
Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson, replaced Jordon Sweet in the third quarter
Sydney: Riley Bice, replaced Aaron Francis at three-quarter time

Crowd: 33,576 at Adelaide Oval